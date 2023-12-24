Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every fashion-focused person has the same goal: to curate perfect pieces for a perfect wardrobe. We want that It Girl look, that effortless elegance, that sleek sophistication that turns heads — even when we’re dressed casually.

Whether you’re running errands in loungewear or heading out for a fancy dinner, these clothing picks will have you looking like a New York City fashion editor. Many cost under $40 too! Shop below:

Knitwear

1. Our Absolute Favorite! Half-zip pullovers always work, but opting for this slouchy, rib-knit BTFBM pick will elevate your look all the more!

2. Whatever Floats Your Boat! Even something as simple as taking a crew neckline and widening it to a boat neckline can have a major effect — as seen on this cashmere sweater from Quince (47% off)!

3. Perfect Pants! Loungewear . . . but make it chic. These Waitfairy pants are as cozy as can be but look unbelievably stylish!

4. Comfy Cardi! This Lolë cardigan is what layering is all about. Its streamlined design will make even the most casual outfit look put together!

Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite! A white shirtdress is a must, must, must. This Lyaner pick will have you feeling like the star of a rom-com!

6. Convertible Queen! Hurry to grab this pleated Abercrombie & Fitch dress while it’s on sale in multiple colors. Psst, you can wear it with or without straps!

7. Turning Heads! Simple yet perfectly executed, this Kifoven square-neck dress has an amazing side slit — and a great color selection!

8. Best Blazer Dress! Make sure to grab this double-breasted blazer dress from Express for your next night out. Compliments: incoming!

Jumpsuits

9. Our Absolute Favorite! You’ll make a statement every time you slip into this strapless Zesica jumpsuit. It comes in 10 colors!

10. Dressing Up! Attending a wedding or another formal event and don’t want to wear a dress? You need this satin blazer jumpsuit from Bebe!

11. Go With the Flow! This flowy Loving People jumpsuit looks so good over a fitted turtleneck, tee or even a collared shirt. Play around with it!

12. All for Athleisure! Need something for workouts? Love the athleisure aesthetic? Make sure to pair this lululemon Align bodysuit with your cutest sneakers!

Outerwear

13. Our Absolute Favorite! It’s time to bundle up — without sacrificing our sense of style. Consider swapping your extra-poofy coat for something like this diamond-quilted Amazon Essentials pick!

14. All for Faux Fur! If you want something that screams elegance, check out this Banana Republic Factory coat. It comes with a removable faux-fur collar!

15. Tasteful Teddy! Long teddy coats are having a major moment this winter. Our pick? This beautiful Orolay coat from Amazon!

16. Most Wanted! It’s the jacket on everyone’s wish list: the Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket. So soft!

Accessories

17. Our Absolute Favorite! You don’t have to save scarves solely for freezing cold days. Try adding a silk neckerchief like Meisee scarf to an outfit for a fun accessory!

18. Beautiful Bows! Hair bows are very popular right now, and Anthropologie has a variety of lovely designs avaialble for this patterned bow!

19. It’s in the Bag! This quilted Yfgbcx tote is spacious enough for all of your most essential belongings. It comes in smaller sizes on the same page too!

