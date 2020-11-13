Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now, we don’t want you to panic or anything, but we need you to know that time is running out. There’s no need to run, but there is a need to get that mouse-clicking finger in order. You see, the second Fashion Jackson x The Drop collection has launched on Amazon, but anyone who’s shopped The Drop knows what that means — you have hours left to nab these made-to-order pieces before they’re gone forever!

Amy Jackson actually did a summer collection with The Drop back in June, but it went so well that she’s back for round two, this time with some gorgeous fall/winter pieces. What to expect? On her own blog, she wrote that “these pieces are elevated neutrals that can be mixed and matched with different bottoms and accessories to make each piece your very own.” Sounds good already, right? Now wait until you see them. We’ve picked out our three favorites to showcase below!

This Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt

We knew this sweatshirt would become an instant hit with shoppers. You get that crew neck comfiness we all adore but in an actually sophisticated design. You could wear this to lounge, sure — but it’s made to be shown off, whether with jeans or even tucked into a skirt. “I cannot resist a puff sleeve,” Jackson said about this piece. “I love how the extra detail elevates a garment. This green is the perfect shade to pair with neutral bottoms, and the puff sleeve detail makes it stand out from the rest.” It really is a universally-flattering shade, and even one that works for all seasons!

Get The Drop Women’s Olive Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt by @fashion_jackson for just $45 at Amazon with free shipping! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on November 13, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Polka Dot Dress

“This midi dress might be my favorite,” Jackson wrote on her blog, and it’s hard to choose, but we may have to agree. It has all of the latest trends going on, but still manages to have a completely timeless style. It’s tiered with balloon ¾ sleeves, has a keyhole button closure in back and has a gorgeous flow to it. Plus, as Jackson wrote, it’s “so comfortable you will want to wear it every day”!

Get The Drop Women’s Black/Tan Polka-dot Tiered 3/4 Sleeve Midi Dress by @fashion_jackson for just $55 at Amazon with free shipping! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on November 13, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Ruffle Black Dress

Looking for a little black dress that works for fall and winter? This is how it’s done! With long sleeves and a medium-weight fabric, this dress will be a standout in the cold, and it won’t leave you freezing your toes off. The ruffle details at the shoulders are everything, as is this piece’s versatility. Jackson compared it to “a blank canvas,” noting how many ways it can be worn. A couple of ideas? “Dress it up with sparkly jewelry and a red lip for the holidays, or wear it on its own for a chic, minimalist look.”

Get The Drop Women’s Black Ruffle-Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress by @fashion_jackson for just $55 at Amazon with free shipping! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on November 13, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

