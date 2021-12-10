The Best Faux Fur Blankets and Decor on Sale at Amazon — Up to 46% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The best way to add a cozy touch to a space is by picking up a plush, faux fur piece to decorate with! Blankets are always an obvious go-to pick, but you can also get other items that are just as effective if you want to create a warm and fuzzy vibe. We’ve selected a few of our favorite items on Amazon that all happen to be on sale right now — check them out below!

This Extra Fluffy Throw

This blanket is special because the faux fur is extra long, which keeps it from looking flat and maintains its fluffiness! It comes in a great assortment of colors so that you can find the perfect match for your home decor theme.

Get the Yusoki Thick Grey Faux Fur Throw Blanket (originally $30) on sale for prices starting at $16 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Shag Rug

We love the natural shape of this throw rug, and it can fit perfectly into any type of space. Use it in your living room, bedroom or even your bathroom!

Get the Walk on Me Silky Soft Faux Fur Rug (originally $80) on sale for $56 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Fun Pillowcases

Make the existing throw pillows you already own a bit more fun by adding these faux fur covers! Each pack comes with two in the set and there are a variety of different sizes available so you can get the exact pillow dimensions correct.

Get the Ashler HOME DECO Pack of 2 Decorative Faux Fur Throw Pillowcases (originally $16) on sale for $14 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Full Area Rug

This area rug is ideal for any space that needs a little extra touch to make it complete. We think this rug would look great bedside — can you imagine how cozy it would feel waking up and getting out of bed with this plush rug underneath your feet? What a dream!

Get the junovo Luxury Fluffy Area Rug on sale for prices starting at just $9 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Plush Blanket

This blanket is large enough to fit a full or a queen sized bed so you can cozy up in it while you sleep! You can also display it on your couch and have it ready for movie nights at home.

Get the Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Faux Fur Blanket (originally $43) on sale for $28 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!