We love having little stylish secrets. Whether it’s a bracelet that doubles as a fitness tracker, an off-the-shoulder sweater that can be worn multiple ways or a ring that can monitor our sleep, we can’t get enough of pieces that do much more than they’re designed to do. Better yet, when those items happen to also be as trendy as they are functional, it’s a win-win for both our closets and our wallets. We’re calling 2019 the year of the multi-purpose fashion finds and we couldn’t be more excited to get started!

One of the best ways to incorporate multi-functional pieces into our closets is to start with a purse, specifically with shoulder bags. It’s an inherently versatile silhouette and is made to go from desk to drinks to the weekend with ease. Plus, there’s little we love more than adding a piece that can garner some serious style miles.

Our latest find? A shoulder bag with a decidedly chic (and versatile) surprise.

See it: Check out the Madewell Eaton Two-in-One Leather Shoulder Bag on sale for 40 percent off the original price of $178, now only $107 at Nordstrom— a steal for the 100 percent leather style! Not feeling it? Check out other Madewell pieces at Nordstrom!

The Madewell Eaton Two-in-One Leather Shoulder Bag is designed to be the ultimate desk-to-drinks design. If you’re not a fan of totes, listen up: The Eaton has the shape of a bucket bag, meaning it’s just as roomy as a beloved tote would be, minus the unnecessary bulk and weight. Like most bucket bags, it’s designed to fit everything we need for even our busiest days, but the hidden magnetic closure makes the bag commuter- and crowd-friendly. Trust Us: The only hands slipping into this bag will be our own.

The Eaton is made to suit multiple carry styles. There’s an optional shoulder strap that can be used to sling the bag over our shoulder and an adjustable cross-body strap that’s perfect while traveling. The bag itself is made entirely from a buttery-soft leather and features vertical stripes in complementing colors.

The best part about the bag is just how thoroughly vintage-inspired the look is! The stripes are giving us major ’70s vibes and look like something we would’ve spent hours perusing a consignment shop or a vintage treasure trove for. We’re excited to play up the old-school vibes when we rock the Eaton and pair it with corduroy, wide-leg pants and plenty of fringe.

The bag is available in two equally eye-catching shades. The Acorn Color Block features alternating shades of brown, ranging from a light creamy shade to a dark woody color that’ll pair perfectly with both neutrals and brights. It’ll even work well with other prints and we’re particularly amped about pairing it with polka dots in the spring.

The Sheer Pink colorway is perfect for a fashion risk-taker and, true to the name, features alternating shades of blush and even one deep coral shade. To offset all the pink and to keep it from being too girly, there’s an alternating navy stripe. The bag is a great way to brighten up an all-black outfit, though we’re most excited to wear it with marled grey knits and sweaters. It’s definitely the more modern color of the two, though just as versatile.

We haven’t even gotten to our favorite part of the striped carryall yet! The vintage-inspired style features a little stylish secret: An added pouch! The pouch is included inside the bag and is made of a shockingly soft nubuck. The Acorn Color Block features a tawny brown pouch, while the Sheer Pink comes with a navy bag.

The pouch can be worn multiple ways, too! It can be dropped into the Eaton and act as an additional layer of protection from the elements or prying hands. It’s removable, so it can just as easily be plucked out and used as a clutch or a makeup case. It’s also great for days we need to carry around a little extra. The Eaton is perfect for wearing to work if we have a date, an event or just dinner afterwards — all we need to do is fill the pouch with our phone, wallet, keys and whatever other essentials we might need and keep work necessities apart. Don’t feel like wearing the Madewell design and love to switch up bags? The Eaton has us covered — just keep the most important goodies in the pouch and just migrate it from bag to bag pending on what our day holds!

