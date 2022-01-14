5 Yummy Fertility Teas That May Be Just What Future Mamas Need

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pregnancy announcements are all about joy and excitement. While we often see the sonogram photos and the due date, however, we usually don’t hear too much about how long it took to actually become pregnant. We don’t hear about the methods used, the doctor’s visits, the tracking, etc.

Becoming pregnant can be a little complicated and unpredictable for many people, which is why we love brands that create products like fertility teas. Drinking tea is something you might already enjoy anyway, and it’s certainly easy to do. If drinking tea might help you become pregnant, then why not give it a shot? We’ll show you five well-rated, yummy options available right on Amazon!

Pink Stork Fertility Tea

This sweet mint tea is 100% organic, caffeine-free and supplemented with herbs with a goal of “supporting your natural fertility and a healthy cycle.” Pink Stork is also women-owned and women-run!

Get the Pink Stork Fertility Tea (20-25 servings) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Secrets Of Tea Get Pregnant Fertility Tea

Prefer something with a fruity flavor? This tea, which claims to support the reproductive system to heighten your chance of pregnancy, is great hot or iced. It was formulated to be especially effective for those with PCOS and other hormonal issues!

Get the Secrets Of Tea Get Pregnant Fertility Tea (40 servings) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Traditional Medicinals Organic Pregnancy Tea

This raspberry leaf tea is mildly sweet and minty for the best of both worlds. Raspberry leaves are said to “prepare the womb for childbirth,” having been used for thousands of years for this purpose!

Get the Traditional Medicinals Organic Pregnancy Tea (96 servings) for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Fairhaven Health FertiliTea

This doctor-designed, prenatal mint tea claims to support menstrual cycle regularity and hormone balance to make conception easier. It contains minerals, antioxidants and vitamins!

Get the Fairhaven Health FertiliTea (60 servings) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Female Rituals Fertility Tea

This minty, naturally sweet tea is one of many that uses Vitex (chaste berries) to help improve the reproductive system, while also adding in nettle leaf, passion flower and lady’s mantle for improved ovulation, stimulated hormones and more!

Get the Female Rituals Fertility Tea (15 servings) for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Explore more fertility teas here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!