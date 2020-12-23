Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While many are open to the idea of getting Botox or filler at some point, there are certain realities about these procedures that are unappealing. First of all, if you’re afraid of needles, treatments like these are immediately ruled out! And of course, even if you don’t mind the uncomfortable nature, these procedures can be incredibly expensive.

For those reasons and more, people seek products that deliver surgical-level results at home. While we have yet to try it, many swear by this seriously promising skincare line from Fillerina! They offer a wide range of high-grade skincare solutions that help to lift, firm and plump different areas of the skin in a non-invasive way. Check out the five standout products below and see if they’re what you’re looking for!

This Travel-Sized Starter Set

This set was made for any shopper who’s just getting started on their Fillerina journey. It contains three doses of both the Replenishing Gel and Nourishing Film, plus day cream and night cream, as well as the persuasion applicator for the treatment. You should be able to see results with this small supply and decide which products you like best!

Get the Fillerina® Beauty Kit with free shipping for $59, available from Verishop!

This Face and Neck Lifting Kit

This 16-day treatment program was designed with the neck and lower half of the face in mind. There are different levels to handle degrees of aging, and this Grade 1 set is meant for mild sagging and skin laxity concerns. Once you finish the treatment schedule, you can use daily creams from the line to help your results last as long as possible before repeating the process.

Get the Fillerina® Labo Facial Lifting Treatment Grade 1 with free shipping for $145, available from Verishop!

This Lip Plumping Tool

If you want fuller lips, you don’t have to turn to pricey injections! This Hyaluronic Acid topical treatment helps plump up your lips over time while keeping them hydrated and supple. You can apply it up to five times per day, and your results should last up to three months!

Get the Fillerina® Lip Plump Grade 1 with free shipping for $69, available from Verishop!

This Powerful Firming Cream

As we mentioned earlier, Fillerina products are separated into different grades that target specific skin concerns. This Grade 4 Neck & Cleavage Cream is designed for moderate wrinkles and skin that’s just beginning to show signs of creping. You can use it in the morning and at night to firm up skin over time, and it also helps with sun damage as well!

Get the Fillerina® Neck & Cleavage Cream Grade 4 with free shipping for $89, available from Verishop!

This Forehead and Eyelid Treatment Kit

A serious eye upgrade without needles? We didn’t think it was possible! This is another 16-day treatment that tackles the eye area and forehead region. It’s primarily geared toward mild sagging and improving general skin laxity.

Get the Fillerina® Labo Eyelid Lifting Treatment Grade 1 with free shipping for $125, available from Verishop!

