These Trendy Jeans Are on Serious Sale Ahead of Black Friday at Amazon

Amazon is making a big splash this year ahead of Black Friday. Before the annual shopping event arrives after the Thanksgiving holiday, they have a launched a variety of early deals that you can take advantage of right now!

One of our favorite finds we came across? That would have to be this pair of jeans from find. that currently cost just $22! They have such a trendy vibe, and we think you’re going to be equally obsessed. Want the scoop? Keep reading to check out all of the details on what makes these jeans such a strong steal!

Get the find. Women’s Straight Leg High Rise Contrast Jeans on sale for just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These jeans are high-waisted and have a straight leg cut that works well for tons of different body types. They’re not as tight as skinny jeans, but they’re also not as loose as boyfriend or mom jean styles — which we’re ecstatic about! The best detail on these jeans just may be the patchwork details on the back and front of the pant legs. They’re dyed a darker shade of blue, which creates a funky contrast that’s bound to delight friends and social media followers alike. It’s certainly a welcome departure from your everyday pair of classic blue jeans!

The jeans are made from breathable cotton with just a hint of added stretch for comfort and a flattering fit. These beauties hug you in all of the right places, and also highlight the smallest part of the waist to give you a lovely hourglass silhouette. Okay, not mad at that!

What shoppers love most about these jeans (other than their on-trend aesthetic) is their quality. Some have even compared them to pricey designer pairs! They were already affordable, but their markdown is unbelievable at the moment. This is a limited-time deal that won’t be around for long, so if you want to score these jeans, we suggest smashing that “Add to Cart” button once your fashion research is complete!

