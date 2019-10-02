



Feeling a little stressed out? Has the daily hustle and bustle totally consumed your life? Don’t worry, Us too! We’re always trying to schedule some much-needed “me time” into our regular routine but the problem seems to be that there isn’t any time at all. We’re on-the-go, so much that we barely have time to stop and take a second to check in with ourselves to see how we’re doing (let alone do something about it).

The problem with never pumping the brakes? It’s the fast track to burning ourselves out. So much so, that we’re left late-night searching Amazon for some quick fixes and remedies. And while we love those lavender essential oils, they only last as long as our baths (or showers) and we’re right back to square one. Or are we? What if we could take that peace and tranquility on-the-road? Well, we can — and we will with this perfect new find.

See it: Grab the Faurora Essential Oil Necklace Gift Set with 4 Aroma Oils for $17 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2019, but are subject to change

Libra season is here! Whether you’re about to celebrate your birth month or just looking to live your best Libra-life, it’s the season to find your center. After all, Libras are known for their cool and charming ways. But how can we? Easy: it all starts with the Faurora Essential Oil Necklace. It’s the ideal item for anyone who’s looking to find inner peace.

Has anyone ever been told they bottle their emotions up? Of course, we’ve all fallen victim to that before; but when we’re talking about this necklace, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Here, users can insert lavender, peppermint, sweet orange or lemongrass essential oils into their locket, and according to reviewers, this aromatherapy was highly beneficial.

One reviewer who has been dealing with a pesky knee injury decided to test out this “aromatherapy.” She said it was a great change for the traditional “pain medicine” she had been told to take. In this case, this locket was a complete gamechanger! She called it a “breakthrough” with aiding and assisting with her injury— one that, worked miracles — and she wasn’t alone in her feelings!

Another reviewer couldn’t get enough of the oils! The “sweet orange oil energized her day,” while the “peppermint oil invigorated it,” and her love didn’t end there. She turned to the “lavender oil [as] a stress reliever,” that even uplifted her mood too! This necklace provided the versatility she needed (depending on her mood) and is great for [her] or anyone looking for on-the-spot “therapy.” Instead of a diffuser that’s exclusive to our bedrooms or homes, this necklace can be worn all day, every day and even doubles as a keychain too!

The best part? Reviewers loved how high quality and effective the oils were. The scents were fragrant without being too fragrant, where we’d end up dizzy or nauseous. It was the right amount of balance scent-wise, for anyone who’s looking to add some balance back into their lives. Plus, one reviewer says the scents “last” an exceptionally long time. Meaning what? A little goes a long way! Making this the small necklace that will make a big difference in each and every one of our lives — from Libra season to the next!

