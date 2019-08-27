This Flat Iron Will Have Our Hair Frizz-Free in Minutes!





Are you tired of frizzy, dry or unmanageable hair that’s anything but flattering? Of course, you are. . . Us too! Silky and shiny hair never goes out of style, and now that summer and all of its humidity are behind us, we can finally spend time styling our hair again without Mother Nature ruining all of our hard work.

With fall right around the corner, it’s the perfect chance to start fresh and we’ve found just the way to do so. This top-rated straightener will smooth out our hair, leaving it frizz-free and fabulous in a matter of minutes!

See it: Grab the CHI G2 Ceramic and Titanium 1 1/4″ Straightening Iron for $130, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27th,2019, but are subject to change.

There’s only so many hydrating shampoos we can turn to before we start looking for some additional assistance and that’s where the CHI G2 Ceramic and Titanium 1 1/4″ Straightening Iron comes in.

This iron does it all! It creates silky, shiny and frizz-free hair in a matter of minutes, and reviewers are loving it too! One reviewer loved how it gave “professional results with none of the damage.” The G2 is loaded with the most recent and advanced technology in the business. The ceramic plates are infused with high-grade titanium and offer both greater durability and a longer lifespan.

Another reviewer loved how “fast it got the job done!” This reviewer said that styling time was cut in half when using this flat iron. The reason this iron is so quick? We’re major fans of how fast-working this iron is and how quickly it heats up. In a mere 40 seconds, this iron will go from 0 to 425 degrees F! But we also have options when it comes to the heat settings thanks to an easy-to-use digital display.

See it: Grab the CHI G2 Ceramic and Titanium 1 1/4″ Straightening Iron for $130, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27th,2019, but are subject to change.

When the iron heats up to anywhere between 0 and 375 degrees, we’ll all notice a blue screen. This is great for anyone dealing with fine or fragile hair and looking to put as little heat as possible on their hair. Next, there’s a “green” screen which is when the iron hits the 375-395 degree mark. It’s great for medium and wavy hair and will leave it feeling and looking silky-smooth. Lastly, there’s a “red screen” which means the iron has reached between 400-425 degrees and will work best on coarse hair.

With a few flicks of our wrists, it can do even more! We can smooth, curl, wave, spiral, flip and bend our hair, too!

Reviewers couldn’t get over how “easy-to-use” and “effective” this tool was! One reviewer loved how well this iron worked on their super fine, straight hair. This iron also “smoothed out” another reviewer who was dealing with curly and unruly hair, too! We’re loving that regardless of the type or texture of hair, this straightening iron works wonders — and in mere minutes, too!

See it: Grab the CHI G2 Ceramic and Titanium 1 1/4″ Straightening Iron for $130, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27th,2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional CHI products and more luxury beauty also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!