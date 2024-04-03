Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Traveling is one of the things many of Us love about spring. Whether you’re jet-setting to a tropical location like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards or opting for family-friendly fun in the sun like Charlize Theron, there are endless journies for Us to embark on this spring break season.

No matter where you’re heading you want to feel comfortable while traveling. Airplanes are notoriously chilly while clothes stick to your body after long car rides. Being dressed to impress in flattering travel outfits makes long travel days kick off without a hitch.

From cozy two-piece sets to socks that deliver health benefits, we rounded up 17 travel essentials you’ll want to bring along the next there’s a travel itinerary involved. Read ahead for our top picks from Amazon, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nordstrom and Target.

Tops & Dresses

1. Bestseller: If you get a little chilly on flights and car rides, this bestselling denim shacket is a great option. It has a trendy frayed hem and button-down detailing for added protection.

2. Elevated Basic: You’ll be nice and warm in this long-sleeve Abercrombie & Fitch T-shirt. The slim-fitting top has smooth ribbed fabric and Tencel Modal fibers manufactured from renewable raw materials! Gotta love a sustainable choice.

3. Wonderful One-Piece: There’s something about this shift dress that screams travel companion. It’s lightweight and comes with an easy-moving side slit for a chic touch. Best of all? It has handy pockets for storing important items like a boarding pass or phone charger.

Bottoms & Two-Pieces

4. Office Meets Travel: Traveling in formfitting jeans can be quite uncomfortable. Instead of wearing hip-hugging jeans that will drive you crazy after hours of traveling, opt for tailored trousers instead. Along with a cozy fit, these office-approved Abercrombie & Fitch trousers deliver an effortlessly refined look.

5. Simple Sweats: Loungewear is always a go-to choice when you’re hitting the road. This Free People sweater and pants set is made from a breathable cotton blend that won’t irritate the skin after hours of road-tripping.

6. No Effort: The rich mom aesthetic is one fashion trend we love wearing as much as possible. Channel a minimalist meets luxurious ensemble with the help of this effortlessly refined two-piece set.

7. Boho Babe: In case you were wondering, you can totally serve bohemian vibes while traveling. These flowy linen Palazzo pants are roomy and lightweight so you’ll be able to move freely without clothes sticking to your skin.

8. Versatile Vibes: This show-stopping two-piece set is available in 22 different shades. You’ll want to snag this soft sweater and pants combo in at least two colors, you know, one for traveling to your destination and another one for when you’re heading home.

9. Shopper-Approved: Lululemon is known and loved for its go-to athletic wear. No one will know if you’re wearing sweatpants or trousers, courtesy of the brand’s bestselling Softstreme High-Waist Pants.

10. Three-Piece: This cozy Ekouaer set comes with everything you’ll need to build a comfy and put-together travel ‘fit. It comes with a stretchy tank top and matching pants. Best of all? It has a front-open cardigan to keep you warm.

11. Spring Bouquet: Make a flirty floral statement with the help of these eye-catching floral print Palazzo pants.

12. Casual Cutie: If you live and breathe casual ‘fits, snag this cozy half-zip sweater and sweat pant set from Automet.

Shoes & Accessories

13. Compression All The Way: Long travel days can wreak havoc on the body. Compression socks are a helpful way to reduce and in some cases prevent travel-induced swelling and pain on the lower legs and feet. This bestselling four-pack comes in the cutest shades.

14. Slip-On: The last thing you want to do is struggle with shoelaces, buckles, and zippers when you’re rushing through TSA unless you’re lucky enough to have TSA Pre-Check or Clear, which prevents you from taking off your shoes during security checks. Marc Fisher’s Hattie Sandals are a perfect way to simplify the process. All you have to do is slide your feet out of the slides and you’ll be good to go! Just make sure to put on a pair of socks so your bare feet don’t touch the dirty airport floor.

15. All Shade: Whether you’re a passenger princess or a fashionista who sleeps the entire trip, you’ll want to block out the sun. These oversized WMP sunnies have blacked-out lenses and chic gold arms that make you look so stylish.

16. Ballet-Core: Channel the quiet luxury aesthetic while you’re on the go, courtesy of these comfy Tory Burch ballet flats.

17. Last But Not Least: Adidas has become the “it-girl” shoe brand. The iconic brand’s Gazelle sneaker is a popular choice for celebs like Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner. The trendy sneaker is super comfy, making it the perfect airport sneaker.