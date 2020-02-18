Everyone has a different sense of style, right? There are people that live for the preppy look, others that seem to exclusively rock business casual duds and there are true boho-chic devotees, who always look effortlessly cool. If you just so happen to fall into the latter category (or want to dip your toes into the trendy pond), we’ve found a closet essential that’s calling out to be a part of your spring wardrobe.

We’re talking about the classic distressed denim jacket. It’s the perfect lightweight piece to wear on milder days, and it has just the right amount of edge. There’s no reason to shell out the big bucks either — just look at this one that we found at Amazon! This jacket won’t cost you more than $50, which is an amazing steal.

Get the Floerns Women’s Ripped Distressed Denim Jacket for prices starting at just $31, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

This denim jacket has everything that’s on our spring style Pinterest boards. It’s distressed without looking like it’s totally shredded, has the most comfortable silhouette and comes in a variety of color options. There are a number of classic blue shades to choose from, a muted pink and bright purple combo, a neutral grey and two different black tones.

This jacket is meant to fit oversized and loose, and the hem hits well past the hip area. It has two button flap pockets on the chest and two slip pockets on the bottom of it. This is a true denim jacket that has no stretch to it and is made of 100% cotton. It’s ranked as one of the top 10 denim jackets on Amazon, so you know that the fan love is real!

Shoppers describe this jacket as “feminine with enough edge to it” to make it adaptable to anyone’s style. It can transition easily from season to season — from early spring into summer, and even the first days of fall as well! It does run larger, so if you’re looking for a more fitted look, you might want to order a size or two down. Floerns does provide a sizing guide so you can make the right purchase, and we definitely recommend taking advantage of it!

