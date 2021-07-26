Fluz Is the New Cash-Back App That Keeps Giving Back

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

These days, there’s shopping — and then there’s savvy shopping. With a slew of new apps and products, there are countless ways to save big bucks while going about your business. First up? Adding Fluz to your rotation.

Get the scoop on Fluz here — and start earning cash back now!

At its core, Fluz is a cash-back app — but what sets it apart from the competition is that it keeps giving back. Not only can you score up to 35% cash back when you shop, you can invite friends and followers to the app and snag cash back when they shop too. Sounds amazing, right? It only gets better from there: As your network grows, your bonus earning opportunities do as well, thanks to a series of in-app goals and challenges. We’re all for anything that makes shopping more enjoyable than it already is. If you’re already an app aficionado, you can combine your Fluz cash back with credit card rewards, coupon sites, affiliate programs like Drop and more. Essentially, it’s a no-brainer!

If you’re a social media superstar or simply an influencer among your friend group, Fluz is offering you the opportunity to leverage community spending and stack your rewards in the process. Oh, and before you ask: There are no fees — ever. We’re talking no transaction fees, no signup fees, no payout fees. Fluz is an earn-only app, and you can download it now to start building your secondary income. Money moves — let’s do this, people!

