Fossil’s Gen 6 Smartwatch Is Here — Get All of the Important Details

It’s time for a new smartwatch. We don’t make the rules! We simply know that this is the right moment. Maybe you’re looking to upgrade an older gen smartwatch that’s frustrating you with slow load times and limited features, or perhaps you want to buy your very first one. You could also be looking to finish up your holiday shopping early. Maybe you just want to treat yourself!

Any and all reasons are good enough for Us. The important thing here is that Fossil just launched its Gen 6 smartwatch and has therefore made picking one out easier than ever. If you want the best — and the best looking — smart tech out there wrapped around your wrist, this is going to be your next purchase!

Get a Gen 6 Smartwatch starting at just $299 at Fossil! Free shipping!

What makes Fossil’s Gen 6 smartwatches even better than Gen 5? There’s an entire list of upgrades. One major thing you’re probably wondering about is battery, and you’ll be happy to know that these watches can reach 80% battery in just a little over 30 minutes. That’s two times faster than the leading smart watch. Plus, the Smart Battery Modes can help you get over 24 hours of battery life before a recharge. We can also thank the Snapdragon Wear™ 4100+ platform, which increases overall performance by 30% compared to Gen 5, introducing faster loading times and lower power consumption. Basically, if you’re looking to have your cake and eat it too, then you’re in luck with this smartwatch!

Gen 6 isn’t done there. Looking for wellness upgrades? Take the SpO2 sensor, which can show you your estimated blood oxygen measurements over time, or the upgraded sensor for heart rate tracking. There’s a built-in wellness app too to help track your activity, allowing you to monitor progress, cardio fitness levels, sleep, calories burned and more, faster than ever before!*

Let’s not forget about Gen 6 having improved Bluetooth connectivity, assigned buttons and a brighter display with more colors than ever before. You’ll also enjoy being able to customize your dial and swap out the interchangeable straps. Stay sleek with a leather or silicone strap one day, go earthy with the camo grosgrain strap or add some shine with one of the stainless steel options!

If you’ve owned a Fossil smartwatch before, you’ll be happy to know that Gen 6 is also powered with Wear OS by Google. That means you can use apps like Google Pay to buy things without taking out your wallet or phone, or use the ever-handy Google Assistant to vocally direct your watch. Have it set calendar events, make or answer calls, show you notifications, manage tasks, answer questions and more. Your watch can also play music for when you’re out on a jog or simply looking to groove!

Each purchase will come with Fossil’s Gen 6 Smartwatch, your choice of strap — plus any extras you add — a magnetic USB charger and a quick start guide so you can start experiencing the new and improved features right away. So, what are you waiting for? Gen 6 is available right now and ready to come home to you!

*This device and its related software are not intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease or other conditions.

