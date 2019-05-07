I Tried the Frank And Oak Style Plan and Was Transformed Into a Fashionista





Wouldn’t it be nice to have our own personal stylist? To never have to wake up in a panic over what we’re going to wear that day? To never have to worry if a piece we love is right for our shape and size? That is, of course, the dream, but it’s always seemed completely unobtainable. Until now, that is. And guess what? It’s even better than we imagined!

The Frank And Oak Style Plan is a monthly clothing subscription service featuring high-quality, environmentally-conscious pieces that combine in-season styles with classic, timeless allure. Expert stylists pick out products specifically for us, based on our own personal taste, measurements and wardrobe needs. Obviously, I just had to try it out for myself, and the experience exceeded my expectations!

See it: Try the Style Plan risk-free and get $25 off + waived styling fee on your first Style Plan box with Code: USWEEKLY at Frank and Oak!

*Valid until October 1st, 2019 at 11:59 EST. The coupon is only valid for new members’ first boxes.

When I signed up for my very own Style Plan, I was prompted to fill out information about my measurements and typical sizing before answering further questions about my personal style and items I liked. I was then presented with a variety of pieces, already in sizes made to fit me (though this can be changed if we’re looking for a different fit). We can pick three things, so I went with the TENCEL Button Down Ruffle Dress, the Short-Sleeved Peplum Blouse and the Wide Leg Good Cotton Pants. Basically, I saw them, I liked them, I wanted them, I got them!

Shipping was even speedier than expected, and every item fit me perfectly. I’m only 5’1”, so I was nervous about ordering a such a long dress and pants, but my fears were quickly absolved. I was in love at first try-on (and still am)!

I almost feel like Frank And Oak is my own fairy godmother, but unlike Cinderella, there’s no catch where my new clothes will turn into rags when the clock strikes midnight. In fact, even if we don’t end up wanting to keep one of the pieces sent to us, we can just send it back at no cost. We only pay for what we keep!

For the following months, the expert stylists will prepare pieces for us. If we’re in need of a certain type of clothing, like T-shirts or dresses, we can let them know by choosing from a drop-down list and they will do their best to style us accordingly!

Want more than just three pieces a month? You’re definitely going to want to become a Style Plan member. Members can receive up to 20% off with exclusive pricing on anything else we want to order from the Frank And Oak! Shipping comes at no cost, sitewide, always!

The best part about the whole Style Plan might be that we can do everything from the comfort of our own home, from ordering, to trying on, to striking poses in front of the mirror for an hour or two. We’re saying goodbye to trying on three separate sizes in a cramped fitting room and making never-ending trips to the tailor. Becoming a fashionista has never been so easy!

I can’t imagine my Frank And Oak experience going any smoother, and yet the sailing only gets smoother from here! Shoutout to my Frank And Oak expert stylists, who seem to know me better than I know myself. Can’t wait until next month’s box!

