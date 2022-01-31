Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Still need to figure out what you’re doing for Valentine’s Day this year? Now is the time to act. You need to make plans, buy an outfit, write a card, buy a gift! It’s a lot, and there isn’t much time left, so we’re going to help you out a bit. We were just exploring Walmart’s fashion section online, and when we saw this dress, we knew we wanted to share it ASAP so you could grab it in time!

Whether you’re looking for something to wear on February 14 or to gift to a partner or other loved one, this dress is the answer. Even if Valentine’s Day weren’t coming up, it would be such an amazing find to wear any time of the year. And can we talk about how it’s 67% off? It’s literally only $12 right now!

Get the Free Assembly V-Neck Midi Dress (originally $36) on sale for just $12 exclusively at Walmart!

Um, holy sale! $12 for a piece this good — and with great reviews? Yes, please! The sale price isn’t why we fell in love with this dress though. It’s just the very, very sweet cherry on top of this stylish sundae.

This dress is made of a flowy and light viscose fabric and has a “body-skimming” fit that’s neither too tight nor too loose. It’s pullover-style and it has a V-neckline with flattering seams and shaping at the bust. It also has adorable, elbow-length puff sleeves — and yes, they’re elasticized at the cuffs for stretch and comfort!

While the Rouge Ochre shade caught our eye for Valentine’s Day with its red color and dainty white florals, this dress also comes in a purple Prune shade and True Black. All are gorgeous, but as of right now, Rouge Ochre has the most sizes in stock. Good thing it’s the perfect Valentine’s Day vibe!

This dress is capable of transforming. No, nothing about it literally changes, but it manages to work with so many different styles, adapting to every look. Go boho and free-spirited with fringe booties and a fedora, and then switch to pumps and a headband for date night. One reviewer noted that they liked it for a ‘90s grunge vibe too. Just pair with combat boots and a flannel!

Shoppers say they “highly recommend” this dress, calling it “so adorable” and “very flattering.” There’s also the fact that you can literally buy three right now for the original price of one. One for yourself, two for someone else — or one in every color for yourself! Whatever you want to do, we don’t judge. We just want to make sure you can grab your picks while they’re still available!

Not your style? Shop more from Free Assembly here and check out more dresses at Walmart here!

