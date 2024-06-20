Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Welcome to summer! Today is the first official day of the season, and it’s shaping up to be a hot one. If you need breezy, airy clothing to help you muster through the hottest months of the year, opting for dresses could do the trick! Whether you’re running errands or hanging with the girls, a dress can make you look polished and refined without making you overheat. If you’re looking for a new one to add to your rotation, we have you covered! We found the most adorable shift dress — and it’s only $26 at Walmart!

This Free Assembly Women’s Round Neck Mini Shift Dress is a frilly, flirty summer dress option. It uses 100% cotton material fabrication for a sturdy, breathable option, and it has the cutest abstract floral print. This is a feminine, laid-back frock that will give you plenty of versatility during the warm weather months. Also, it has a round neckline for a modest touch.

Get the Free Assembly Women’s Round Neck Mini Shift Dress for $26 at Walmart!

To style this dress, you could pair it with sandals and a nice handbag for an easy, relaxed vibe. Or, you could rock it with heels for a more formal take. Further, this option comes in three colors and patterns and has an XS to XXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this dress, one Walmart reviewer said, “It’s really cute! I am a size 14, and the large fit perfectly.” Another reviewer noted, “It’s very cute and comfortable.”

So, if you’re looking for an eye-catching, fun number to wear to all your upcoming summer events, this mini shift dress could help you do it all effortlessly.

