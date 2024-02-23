Face the Chilly Weather With This Rugged Carry-All Jacket

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking for a new jacket that doesn’t only flatter you and your outfit, but looks a lot more expensive than it actually is? As we’ve said for what feels like a million times, you should head over to Walmart. There have been so many great finds there lately, it’ll make your head spin.

Case in point: a lightweight, great-looking jacket that can help you bridge the gap between cold winter temperatures and warmer spring weather is just a few clicks away at Walmart right now. The Free Assembly Utility Jacket is making waves because it looks like you spent every bit of a few hundred on it, but you’d be shocked if you knew the real price: just $34! Looking at this well-constructed piece, that’s certainly not what we would have guessed.

This jacket is made from 100% cotton, and it comes with oversized pockets and a crop that looks great with anything you pair it with. It comes in three colors: Cypress, Navy Blazer, and Tan, so you can match it with your favorite pieces, like a gorgeous little dress or just a T-shirt and pair of leggings. It looks, however, like you just walked out of a fashion magazine, impeccably styled and wearing the most beautiful brand.

If you’re in the market for a great, comfortable solution that’ll take you from the tail end of winter to the sizzling beginning of summer without forcing you to take out a second mortgage, all the cool girlypops already know Walmart is the place to be. Choose your favorite color, throw on this jacket, and head out into the world, looking polished and put together for less than $50. But whatever you do, don’t miss out on this luxe jacket.

