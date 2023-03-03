Add to Cart! This Wrap Shirt Dress Is Inexplicably on Sale for Just $14

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Okay, no one told Us we would be finding one of our favorite fashion deals of 2023 so far today! We’re certainly not complaining though — we’re thrilled! The timing is so good too, as we’re currently working on collecting clothing finds to perfect our closet for spring.

The dress we just found was already a pretty nice price, but now that it’s 61% off, that means we’ve hit the jackpot. Ready to nab your new go-to spring dress for under $15? Let’s do it!

Was $36 On Sale: $14 You Save 61% See it!

This Free Assembly Wrap Shirt Dress popped up while we were searching for versatile new pieces and we instantly knew we had to share it with everyone we know. It provides “the ease of a shirt dress with the artful drama of a wrap,” and it’s everything. It has a point collar and small white buttons up the front, its cuffed short sleeves hiding small button details of their own. The wrap part comes into play with the wide sash that ties on one side of the waist for a flattering, unique effect that highlights your figure and will draw in compliments again and again!

More amazing things you’ll love about this dress are that it’s made of 100% cotton, features two side-seam pockets and has a slight high-low hem that hits above the knee but isn’t too short. This hem has small splits at the sides too for movement!

This dress even comes in three colorways: a skinny white and blue stripe, a solid navy blue and a red floral print. Some sizes have sold out, so be quick about claiming the one you want most! You won’t regret it as you find yourself wearing it with loafers and a blazer for work, with mules and a clutch for dinner or with sandals and a straw hat for summer fun!

We just can’t believe this dress is so marked down seeing as it’s seasonally appropriate and has really great reviews. Shoppers say it “looks more expensive than it is” and that it’s “incredibly flattering” and “exceptionally made.” They’re calling it a “flawless casual dress,” and we simply have to agree!

