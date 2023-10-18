This Belt Bag Is Just $7 and Looks Like a Wildly Popular Brand

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
As the self-proclaimed queen of cozy, there’s nothing I adore more than when fashion meets function. Versatility and practicality make my heart swoon, and it’s one of the many reasons I can’t get enough of athleisure-inspired belt bags. Whether I’m headed out on a run or browsing through my local Target doing errands, I can toss all of my essentials (phone, wallet, lip gloss, etc.) in one spot without worry of misplacing anything. Plus, I wear mine across my chest, so I can quickly whip out my cards and coupons when it’s time to make purchases. Easy breezy!
But it’s not just a personal preference — belt bags are all the rage these days. Along with being a street style staple in every major city, the trendy accessory has earned the support of celebrities like Camila Cabello, Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson. But as much as I adore them, some belt bags cost a pretty penny — especially as many designer brands have tried the trend. However, Amazon is coming in hot with a sale on the Frenou Waist Belt Bag, and I can’t wait to tell you all about it. Read on for the scoop!
Frenou Waist Belt Bag
Available in nearly two dozen shades, this fabulous find is equipped with an adjustable strap. This feature stands out among shoppers who rave over how “comfortable, easy and stylish” the bags are. Made from a durable nylon material, it features a spacious main and back pocket region with a zip closure. You’ll sigh in relief, trusting that your prized daily possessions are safe and sound as you go about the day.
If you’re not convinced yet, there’s more. Just check out the astonishing price tag! Amazon is offering up to 30% off at the moment, reducing the cost of this bag from $10 to $7. Shoppers even compare it to a particularly popular belt bag many of Us have (or often find sold out). “It’s sturdy, and the zipper quality is nice,” one customer explained. “It’s so similar to [a famous athletic brand] but a fraction of the price,” they wrote. Another reviewer mentioned a surprising benefit of wearing the belt bag. According to this savvy shopper, it’s “an amazing size bag that can hold just enough without being big enough that everyone is asking you to carry their items in your purse.” LOL! If you’re a fashionista with a knack for big bags, you know all about that struggle.
If you’re looking to lighten your load when you’re on the go, a belt bag is the major key. Score this Frenou Waist Belt Bag while it’s up for grabs on sale!
See it: Get the Frenou Waist Belt Bag (originally $10) for just $7 at Amazon now! Please note, that prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication, Wednesday, October 18, but are subject to change.
