Sweater weather is in full swing! This is our chance to channel all our favorite cozy queens — Rory Gilmore from Gilmore Girls, Sally from When Harry Met Sally, Kathleen Kelly from You’ve Got Mail and Rachel Green from Friends. If you’re in the market for a new knit, we’ve got you covered. While scrolling through Amazon’s Daily Deals, we discovered a no. 1 bestselling turtleneck on sale for 52% off! Your new favorite sweater is just a few clicks away.

Shoppers say that this oversized pullover is “surprisingly” high quality for the low price. Super soft and stylish, this lightweight sweater will keep you warm without overheating. Our constant gripe with turtlenecks is that they tend to fit too tightly, especially around the neck. But this style features a drapey cowl neck for a relaxed feel that won’t smother you.

Shop this top-rated turtleneck on sale at Amazon for only $29!

Get the Anrabess Oversized Turtleneck Tunic for just $29 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Anrabess Oversized Turtleneck Tunic is the epitome of autumn. Available in 31 rich tones — from brown to burgundy — this sweater will get you into the fall spirit. We love that the split-sleeve high-low hem allows for flexible, flowy movement to avoid a boxy fit. And thanks to the longer length, you can wear this tunic top with jeans or leggings. Such a fabulous fall staple!

We’re going to pretend we’re your personal stylist for a second. Heading to work? Team this turtleneck with dark-wash jeans or trousers (depending on your dress code) and pointed-toe boots. Simply running errands around town? Switch out the pants for leggings and add some Uggs. Dressing up for date night? Just add faux-leather pants and booties to complete the look. So many different ways to style this slouchy sweater!

There are tons of rave reviews for this sweater, but one in particular sums up the general consensus: “I really love this sweater! The quality is surprisingly great for the price and it looks much more expensive than it is. It’s extremely comfortable, not itchy and very flattering. I got the Khaki color and it’s perfect for fall!”

This limited-time deal may not last long, so we suggest you score this Anrabess sweater on sale before it’s too late!

