We love our cats, but do we love them enough to put a super ugly cat tree in our home? Well, yes, we do. But that doesn’t mean we want to! It doesn’t mean we have to either. Why should we when there are such nicer options out there?

When I first saw this Frisco cat tree, I fell in love. Is it weird to fall in love with a cat tree? Potentially, but don’t worry — this isn’t about to turn into an episode of My Strange Addiction. You’ll understand what I mean when you see it. This cat tree is so sleek and so modern that I’m honestly pretty jealous of my cats. If only my apartment floors had that same gorgeous grey wood grain!

Get the Frisco 52-in Modern Cat Tree & Condo for just $90 at Chewy with free shipping!

Frisco likens this four-story cat tree to a fancy condo building, and it’s easy to see why. Standing at 52 inches tall, complete with a “penthouse perch” on top, it really is like a classy condo. That perch is the perfect height for some quick face-to-face cuddles or nose boops! There are also two stacked cubby holes with chic circular openings, as well as exposed spaces next to each. Plus, this tree comes with the luxe addition of machine-washable, faux-fur cushions you can place inside both the cubbies and on the perch for nap time!

When nap time is over, it’s scratch time. Cats can be picky and fickle, so this tree offers options. There are four scratching posts wrapped in sisal rope, and it comes with a couple of removable sisal mats you can attach as well. I know one of my cats, Momo, usually goes for the posts while the other, Ta-kun, tends to prefer the mats, so as a multi-cat owner, this is some much-appreciated attention to detail. There’s even a play rope you can hang from the bottom of the top perch!

This cat tree is freestanding, but it does include an anchoring kit should you need it. It also comes with nonskid pads. I don’t have it anchored down, and it’s sturdy. As for building it, the difficulty level was pretty low. It’s pretty large, of course, so there are a lot of screws involved, but that was to be expected. I usually have trouble with IKEA directions, but the diagrams for this cat tree were quite easy to follow. I built it with my fiancé while watching TV — and while shooing away both of my cats, who were obviously very curious and excited about what exciting thing we were doing this time.

This cat tree has something for every type of cat. If one loves feeling on top of the world, they’ll love towering above everything. As you can see above, Momo plays this role in my home. If they prefer to stay low and hidden, the cubby holes are awaiting them. Ta-kun loves it as a playhouse too, when he’s not napping inside. He especially loves when I dangle the ribbons from his Frisco Retro Cell Phone Plush (which you can spot in the photo below) from the second-level cubby!

Overall, if you want to give your cats a gift they’ll adore this holiday season while avoiding any eyesores screwing up your carefully-chosen home decor, I can’t recommend this Frisco cat tree enough. It actually makes me smile, and I know it brings the purrs out of my kitties. Who could ask for more?

