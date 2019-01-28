The most timeless staple in any fashion lover’s closet? The riding boot. Season after season, we opt for trusty riding boots for the most obvious of reasons. They’re highly durable as well as equally comfortable, which makes this boot a no-brainer for just about everyone.

Whether stepping into a show ring or a snowstorm, fashion lovers will love this elegant equestrian silhouette which is an error-proof style staple that stands the test of time. For shoppers looking to stop horsing around and jump on the bandwagon, we dug up the most fashion-forward, weather-friendly option from a beloved brand and they’re almost half off! Thank Us, later.

See it: Grab the Frye Melissa Button Back Zip boots (originally $388) now $199 at Zappos!

When it comes to riding boots, investing in a quality pair is the only way to go, especially since a great pair can last for many years to come!

The Frye Melissa Button Back Zip boots feature an elegant equestrian silhouette that is equal parts sleek and chic.

The button back zip boots are designed with a supple leather upper and durable leather outsole that includes a soft leather lining which provides a comfortable next-to-skin feel. Meaning? These boots not only look expensive, they feel it! The boots, which hit right at the knee, also include a back zip closure, a leather flap and snap closure to give all wearers a secure-yet-snug fit. Gone are the days where boots are too tight or too loose. These boots will give wearers that “just right” feeling.

We can confidently say that these boots are what dreams of made of. The button back zip boots are designed with a lightly cushioned leather footbed. Shoppers can rest assured that their feet will be supported with all-day underfoot comfort. Our feet will literally go from our beds to our boots and no, we’re not dreaming here! Reviewers can’t help but rave that these boots are nothing short of a slice of heaven!

These boots were not only made for walking but season-t0-season styling. They’re available in three amazing colors which include, black, cognac and dark brown and we can’t help but think of the endless outfits to pair these boots with!

The black is by far the chicest of all of the options. We can’t help but envision an all-black ensemble, preferably during the fall and winter months. For the ultimate cool-girl look, pair these with a chunky sweater, a pair of faux leather leggings, a tailored peacoat and a wide-brim black hat. Looking for a show-stopping finish? Finish the look off with a dark purple shade of lipstick. How absolutely amazing!

Transition these chic black boots from winter to summer and opt for a pair of denim cutoffs when the weather begins to warm. Reach for a double buckle belt and matching wide-brim hat. Finish the look off with an off-the-shoulder black tee. We can’t help but think how absolutely amazing this look would be for any (and all!) music festivals. Looking for an easier approach? Pair the boots with a multicolor minidress for an effortless ensemble. Coachella, here we come!

For shoppers looking to move away from the basic black boot, there are more anything-but-basic shades.

See it: Grab the Frye Melissa Button Back Zip boots (originally $388) now $199 at Zappos!

We highly recommend the cognac color. Cognac is a showstopper, described as a rich red shade with hints of brown throughout. The burnt hue is by far best worn during the fall and summer months. The button back zip boots would look amazing paired with dark-washed, ripped skinny jeans. Match accordingly with a neutral-hue oversized, chunky cardigan and a white tee. Finish the look off with a cross-body belt. Our Instagram photos will be anything but basic in these boots!

Lastly, the dark brown boots would look absolutely amazing with a denim mini skirt and matching chambray top. The monochromatic look will be nicely broken up when paired with these dark brown boots! Talk about a new take on the forever-favorite, Canadian tuxedo!

Suffice to say, we can completely understand the hype around shoppers’ reviews. One reviewer cannot stop gushing about how comfortable and chic these boots are. Another cannot stop expressing just how well-made these boots look and feel!

Shoppers looking to jump on the riding boot trend should look no further. When opting for the best option on the mark, reviewers recommend that this is the most perfect boot!

See it: Grab the Frye Melissa Button Back Zip boots (originally $388) now $199 at Zappos! Not your cup of tea? Check out other Frye boots on sale at Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!