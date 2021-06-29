Meet the Founders of Genexa, the 1st ‘Clean Medicine Company’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For generations, families have reached for products in the medicine aisle without reviewing the ingredients. They grabbed an over-the-counter medicine and never thought about what was inside; the only thing that mattered was that it provided relief for the ailment being addressed. Why would they? It’s simple to think that trusted medicine companies would create products that are safe, effective and healthy for everyone.

When the founders of Genexa looked around the medicine aisle, they found something that they really weren’t comfortable with: tons of artificial fillers that included common allergens, parabens and an assortment of synthetic ingredients they did not want in their kids’ bodies.

Meet the founders of the first clean medicine company, David Johnson and Max Spielberg. These two dads are on a mission to clean up the medicine aisle. Johnson and Spielberg realized they were unhappy with the ingredients in their kids’ medicines and worked with a team of medical professionals to transform the over-the-counter industry making products that are clean.

Genexa products have the same effective active ingredients as conventional OTC medicines — the ingredients that provide therapeutic or medicinal value and have gone through years of scientific testing to ensure safety. The difference is in the inactive ingredients.

Since Genexa only uses clean inactive ingredients, families get medicines without artificial additives and common allergens — medicines that won’t have any of the potentially adverse side effects that may come with the unnecessary synthetic ingredients in conventional medicines. Genexa is reinventing the way conventional pharmaceutical medicines are made, focusing on delivering the same exact OTC drugs without potentially harmful fillers contained within their inactive ingredients. Genexa is not attempting to subvert conventional pharmaceutical medicine; rather, they’re focused on delivering the same exact OTC drugs without potentially harmful fillers contained within their inactive ingredients.

Johnson and Spielberg believe medicines can be effective and clean; people deserve better, and that’s why they created Genexa — real medicine, made clean.

Genexa’s Medical Team Formulated a Line of Clean Medicines That Sets a New Standard in the OTC Industry

From the onset, Johnson and Spielberg sought experienced healthcare professional partners. Those partners now make up Genexa’s Medical Advisory Board, a team of leading experts who have been fundamental to advancing healthcare in their fields. With these healthcare professionals and the expertise from individuals like Brian Perkins, who was a past Chairman of J&J Consumer Pharmaceuticals, Genexa has successfully launched clean OTC drugs across many categories, including Allergy, Pain & Fever, Cold & Cough and Digestion.

They spent years doing extensive research and development, creating advanced technology to remove unnecessary synthetics and potential toxins from their formulas. The medical team has formulated a line of clean medicines that set a new standard in the OTC industry.

Genexa is breathing a breath of fresh air into the OTC industry and ensuring every family has access to the clean medicine they deserve.

These OTC medicines are exactly what you didn’t know you needed.

Solutions That Are Non-GMO, Organic, Gluten-Free and Made for Everyone to Get Better

Genexa finally makes it possible to have effective active ingredients and clean formulas in one. Genexa medicines are available in major retailers like Target, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger and Whole Foods, as well as on Genexa.com. If you order directly from their site, you’ll find clean medicine cabinet bundles to choose from so that children and adults can easily get fully stocked up.

With active ingredients like acetaminophen and inactive ingredients like organic blueberry flavor and citrus extract, the Kids’ Pain & Fever medicine from Genexa is a no-brainer to have at home, along with the Kids’ Cough & Congestion and the Kids’ Immune Support. If you’re looking for clean medicine for your child’s symptoms, Genexa has clean products you should have in your medicine cabinet.

Genexa is the only clean medicine company out there that has removed artificial inactive ingredients from their products, like propylene glycol, sorbitol, starch wheat, stearyl alcohol, sodium benzoate and disodium EDTA. That means parents can feel better about what they’re giving their children.

With Genexa, people know they’re reaching for medicine that will safely help them and their children.

You can also create your own personalized clean medicine cabinet on Genexa.com. With the chance to mix and match clean medicines and create a custom bundle for the whole family, Genexa offers everyone the chance to bring home exactly what they need.

Genexa ensures that people get quality products they deserve. Their line includes medicines that are organic, vegan, gluten-free and made for everyone to get better.

Find the solutions you deserve with Genexa.

Genexa Is on a Mission to Create a More Socially and Environmentally Just World

Genexa doesn’t stop there. With the launch of their new healthcare resources and guides blog, their commitment to wellness with impact partners and their sustainable suppliers, they’re working to change more than just what’s inside your medicine cabinet.

Genexa is starting a knowledge base that will contain hundreds of resources about common healthcare issues, provide insight into symptoms, causes and treatment, and point people in the right direction when it comes to treating their symptoms.

By partnering with organizations like Thirst Project, Vitamin Angels and March of Dimes, Genexa is also committed to bringing wellness to everyone. By teaming up with Thirst Project, Genexa helped in the funding of the building of wells in multiple locations in El Salvador and brought clean and uncontaminated water to the Lotificación San Alfredo, Cangrejera and La Libertad communities.

While working with Vitamin Angels and March of Dimes, Genexa donated to lifesaving charities to provide moms and babies with clean medicine and healthy beginnings.

Genexa’s commitment doesn’t stop there — they are also committed to the planet. Genexa works with companies devoted to sustainable sourcing and has a number of certifications from organizations like the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, and renewable packaging approved by the USDA Certified Biobased Product. Genexa is also a certified B Corporation and is on a mission to create a more socially and environmentally just world.

Genexa is here to help families choose clean.

There’s Never Been a Better Time to Know Exactly What’s Going Into Our Bodies — Clean Medicine Is Calling

It’s not every day that a company comes along and opens our eyes to the truth, and with medicine, it’s never happened before. Genexa is the only clean medicine company in the OTC industry that is showing everyone they have the option for a different kind of choice, what they see as a healthier choice.

When families realize Genexa gives them medicine with the same effective active ingredients and only clean inactive ingredients, there is no other option that makes sense. Genexa is changing the medicine aisle forever.

David Johnson and Max Spielberg believe that parents everywhere deserve to have the peace of mind Genexa provides, and that’s because they’re parents themselves. No more concerns, or questions, or “What does that ingredient do?” while standing in the medicine aisle trying to find a solution ASAP.

There’s never been a better time to know exactly what’s going into our bodies. Clean medicine is calling, time to pick up and head on home to our loved ones.

