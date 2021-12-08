Stay Hydrated and Healthy With These Beauty and Wellness Products From LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

It’s cold outside, so why not treat yourself to an at-home spa treatment with LifeToGo’s natural wellness and beauty products? Stay healthy and hydrated with this selection of skincare and supplements. When the weather outside is frightful, glow with these fabulous finds from LifeToGo. Read on to shop our favorite picks for winter wellness.

Dr. Botanicals Superfood Repair and Glow Set

Dropping temperatures and dry air can wreak havoc on your skin. Stay hydrated with Dr. Botanicals Superfood Repair and Glow, a three-product set with Grapefruit and Watermelon Cleanser, Turmeric Superfood Restoring Treatment Mask and Orange Restoring Facial Serum. Get a plump, dewy complexion with fresh from the earth ingredients.

Get the Dr. Botanicals Superfood Repair and Glow Set for just $36 (originally $40) at LifeToGo!

Pure Brazilian Essential Home Care Kit

Your skin isn’t the only body part that needs some TLC this winter. Love your locks with Pure Brazilian’s essentials no matter where you go with travel-friendly sizes of Anti-Frizz Shampoo, Conditioner, Serum and Deep Conditioning Masque. Frizz-free and fabulous is always in style!

Get the Pure Brazilian Essential Home Care Kit for just $32 at LifeToGo!

Gryph & IvyRose Seal the Deal

This Gryph & IvyRose balm is the multi-tasking moisturizer you’ve been looking for. Turmeric, Shrubby Sophora and Licorice are the holy trio of all-natural goodness that combats irritated skin and symptoms of eczema for all ages. Goodbye chapped lips, hello Seal the Deal!

Get the Gryph & IvyRose Seal the Deal for just $43 (originally $51) at LifeToGo!

Dr. Natural Pure Black Soap

We’re all making sure to wash our hands, which can lead to additional dryness during the winter. Dr. Natural Pure Castile Liquid Soap is completely plant-based, ultra-moisturizing and made with parabens, sulfates, harsh chemicals, synthetic dyes and fragrances for a healthy all-purpose clean. Use as hand, face and body soap.

Get the Dr. Natural Pure Black Soap for just $11 (originally $12) at LifeToGo!

Live Hypo by Eirtree | Hypo Cell with Dipole Technology™

Break down fat cells one spray at a time with Eirtree’s Hypo Cell Anti-Cellulite Skin Spray. Live Hypo by Eirtree technology works with electromagnetic energy, which is contained in the skin, achieving rapid absorption. Firm, tone and tighten skin while helping to break down fat cells in those problem areas such as hips, thighs, buttocks and abdomen.

Get the Live Hypo by Eirtree Hypo Cell With Dipole Technology for just $30 (originally $33) at LifeToGo!

Ladybird Provisions Dry Bombs Dairy Free Collagen Creamer

Get that beauty glow on the inside with Ladybird Provisions Dry Bombs Dairy Free Collagen Creamer. The bombs are made with a combination of healthy fats, protein from the collagen (or hemp) and the essential minerals to support brain function and focus, boost metabolism, increase satiety and elevate your mood.

Get the LadyBird Provisions Dry Bombs Dairy Free Collagen Creamer for just $25 at LifeToGo!

iwi Beauty for Healthy Hair, Strong Nails and Acne Relief

Beauty really does start on the inside with iwi’s Beauty for Healthy Hair, Strong Nails and Acne Relief. Loaded with Biotin, Vitamin C and E, Hyaluronic Acid and Zinc, this is your daily reminder to supplement your healthy living routine naturally.

Get the iwi Beauty for Healthy Hair, Strong Nails and Acne Relief for just $45 (originally $50) at LifeToGo!

