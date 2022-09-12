It’s Time to Get Cozy at Home This Fall With These Popular Products

Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

The leaves are changing, and it’s getting cooler outside — you know what that means. Fall’s here, people! It’s time to prepare for those brisk nights, whether it’s by scooping up a blanket to cuddle with during movie nights or joggers to keep you warm on your morning coffee runs. The transition from summer to fall is the ideal time to create a cozy and inviting ambience for your home, and we’ve rounded up some popular products to sort you out.

Knit Throw Blanket

Every home needs a comfy throw blanket — dreamy for cuddling on the couch! Not only does it feel great, but the selection of neutral colors is ultra-stylish.

Get the Farm to Home – Chunky Knit Throw for $50!

Lexington Avenue Gray Rug

Elevate your home with this chic rug. This piece can instantly bring a room together, keeping it simple and letting the furniture pop.

Get the Jill Zarin – Lexington Avenue Rug for $119!

Crystal Candle Trio

Bring good vibes into your home with the crystal candle trio. Make your space smell irresistible with earthy scents and an 18-hour burn time.

Get the Jill & Ally – Chill Vibes Trio for $119!

Velour Zip Hoodie & Jogger

Throw this versatile and fashionable zip-up and jogger on for everyday errands. This set is comfortable and easy, and the hoodie even has thumb holes! The joggers come in four different colors, all of which are hits.

Get the YesAND – Velour Zip Hoodie for $94 and YesAND – Velour Jogger for $65!

Baloo Living Weighted Blanket

This blanket molds to your body, almost like a gentle hug. It’s designed for deep relaxation and rest, so you’ll be supremely snuggly in no time.

Get the Baloo Living – Weighted Blanket for $179!

