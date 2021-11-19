Enjoy These Healthy Holiday Treats From LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

If you already have visions of sugar plums and other sweet treats dancing in your head, read on for some of the best in healthy holiday ingredients. Give your pantry staples an upgrade with Barney Butter’s selection of almond flour and butters, RXSugar’s plant-based sugar and Spicology’s Luxe Infused Salts. And satisfy your sweet tooth with Elements Truffles Hot Chocolate, an adaptogen-rich drinking cocoa for the holidays!

Barney Butter Almond Flour & Almond Butter

If you’re still baking with wheat flour, now is the time to add a healthier alternative to your pantry. Barney Butter Almond Flour is simply raw blanched whole almonds that have been ground into a fine powder and can be used just as you would for cakes, cookies, muffins and other baked goods. Almond Butter is another versatile kitchen staple that can be used for smoothies, sauces, desserts and more!

RxSugar

Prep for sweets season with RXSugar, made with Allulose, a low-calorie natural plant-based sugar. RXSugar Keto Certified, Blood Sugar Friendly and safe for people with diabetes. Each 1.25 cups of RxSugar is the equivalent of one cup of refined sugar, so you can bake goodies this holiday season with confidence.

Elements Truffles Adaptogens Infused Hot Chocolate

Craving sweet sips that are good for you too? Elements Truffles Hot Chocolate Mix is infused with ayurvedic adaptogens, like Ashwagandha and Turmeric, along with fair-trade Ecuadorian cacao and organic Coconut Palm Sugar. The holiday table is sure to be merry AND healthy this season.

Spiceology Luxe Infused Salt Variety Pack

Culinary gifting and cooking just got a lot more glamorous with Spiceology’s Luxe Infused Salts. Flavors include Smoked Chardonnay, Jalapeno and Black Truffle and Espresso Salt and can be added to savory dishes, sauces, sweet truffles, and cocktails. Need some recipe inspo? Check out our READ section and get to mixing!

