Brighten Your Face With Katie Holmes’ Go-To Glowing Makeup by Bobbi Brown

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re counting down the days until we can board a flight back to our hometown to see our family for the holidays. We always try to look our best around the festive season — you never know when you’ll run into an old classmate or neighbor. It’s like an unexpected high school reunion. But we also try to pack light when traveling, so we always end up cutting down our cosmetics collection. As much as we want to bring our entire beauty bag, we have to stick with our priorities.

We used to think we needed to bring eye shadow, highlighter and blush along with Us, but not anymore! Thanks to Katie Holmes, we once discovered the holy grail of makeup — a glistening product that does it all. Back in 2013, while she was a spokesperson for the brand, the Dawson’s Creek alum told Elle that she couldn’t live without Bobbi Brown’s Shimmer Brick. “I usually put it on right away in the morning, because it brightens up my whole face,” she said. “And then I can add a little mascara and be done, which is nice to know. I like those little shortcuts. Like, what’s the least I need to do in order to look like I’m alive?” We’re all about those little shortcuts too, especially when we’re on the go. “To me, Bobbi’s makeup is like having a beautiful, tightly edited closet,” Holmes added. “It all goes together, and it’s all really nice. You just can’t go wrong.”

Get the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Highlighter Compact for just $48 at Amazon or Nordstrom!

The Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Highlighter Compact is a one-stop shop for your basic beauty needs. Want to highlight your cheeks with some radiant rouge? Check. What about adding some sparkle to your eye lids? Check. Applying makeup has never been easier. “I feel like Bobbi designs with people like me in mind, who aren’t that good at makeup,” Holmes said. “I really appreciate that.”

This brush-on powder highlighter will make your skin shine with lit-from-within color. Handmade in Italy, this product features superfine pigments that reflect light for a luminous glow. The five different shades bled together for a flattering combination of pale, golden and rosy pinks.

Get the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Highlighter Compact for just $48 at Amazon or Nordstrom!

This glow-up makeup gets glowing reviews! One shopper even called it “versatile magic.” Another customer gushed, “Everything I was expecting and more! It delivers a soft rosy glow, very natural looking.” One review revealed, “This is my secret to being an everyday glowing goddess. I wear this as a light bronzer and it warms my face and keeps me looking sun-kissed. There’s shimmer, not glitter, and you can use the separate colors as eye shadows!”

Whether you’re traveling or treating a loved one, this Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick makes the perfect gift. Your days will certainly be merry and bright with this highlighter compact.

See It! Get the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Highlighter Compact for just $48 at Amazon or Nordstrom!

Not your style? Shop more from Bobbi Brown here and explore more beauty here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!