Lady Gaga may be known for her outlandish ‘fits (everybody still remembers the meat dress from 2009, right?), but lately she’s been embracing more subdued looks whether she’s hitting the stage or out and about running errands. Although understated, the superstar’s new look is still noteworthy and trendy — just take a peek at her New Year’s Day outfit.

Gaga was snapped out in Malibu, California wearing a cozy, elevated ‘fit. I love that she paired Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging with heeled boots and a $3,100 Bottega Veneta shoulder bag. The real star of the show, though, was her vintage brown Alaia leather blazer. I’m convinced that I need to recreate this look ASAP — and I’ll be doing so with an affordable faux-leather blazer that I found on Amazon for under $20.

The Jauoop Women’s Leather Blazer is one of those fashion pieces that you’ll end up wearing constantly because of its versatility. Take a note from Gaga and wear it over leggings for a cool, casual vibe, or team it with jeans, a white tee and pumps for an office-appropriate look. You can even wear it over a little black dress for a seamless night out outfit — truly, the options are endless.

As for the jacket itself, it has impressive quality even with the affordable price tag. The faux-leather material is extremely lightweight but durable. Additionally, the silhouette features high-end details, like a lapel neck, button closure and pockets. I also love that it comes in a variety of colors: I’ll be adding the fiery red color to my cart along with the brown. (And I don’t feel bad about purchasing multiple because the price is so reasonable!)

Shoppers have been raving about the Jauoop blazer, as well. “My wife ordered this for work and she is very happy with it!” one reviewer says. “It’s not too thick so it will be nice to wear in the office over pants or dress.” It’s worth noting that a few people mention that it runs small, so if you want that oversized look be sure to order a size up. Don’t be alarmed if it looks super wrinkled upon arrival, either — it’s iron safe and the creases come out in a pinch.

If you’ve ever wanted to dress like Lady Gaga, this blazer will get you one step closer! And if you’re not a total fan of this design, we have a few others that will surely get some “applause” from Mother Monster herself.

