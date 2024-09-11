Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

High-quality trousers are a secret weapon when creating a capsule wardrobe. Not only are they durable and long-lasting, but these pants are versatile enough to pair with a large chunk of the pieces in your wardrobe. Dressy blouses, casual tee-shirts, cozy cardigans? You name it and there are a pair of trousers that look amazing with it. If you’re on the search for a quality pair of trousers and tips on how to style them, look to Jennifer Lopez for style inspo.

Just a few weeks ago, the Shotgun Wedding actress was seen walking around in Los Angeles. The 55-year-old singer wore an all-brown outfit with a trench coat, turtleneck sweater and high heels. She also brought out the one trend for fall: trousers. They’re the must-have pants because they’re comfortable and can put a look together. If you’re shopping for a pair to add to your wardrobe, you can check out on Amazon to replicate the look.

Here are the best trousers to replicate Lopez’s look on Amazon.

1. Funyyzo Wide-Leg High-Waisted Trouser: This pair is made of polyester and spandex. The pants are “elegant, comfortable” and “not see-through.” Pair this with your favorite heels, wedges, or sneakers.

2. Tronjori High-Waist Casual Wide-Leg Long Palazzo Pants: This pair can elevate your outfit when heading to the office. They feature a high-waist design with a flowy, culottes-style silhouette, an elastic waistband, front pleats and two side pockets. A five-star shopper shared how this pair “checks all the boxes” and “can squat down without readjusting.”

3. NIMIN High-Waisted Work Trousers: These straight-leg bottoms feature a baggy, comfortable and durable design for all-day comfort. The straight-leg pants also feature side pockets that are deep enough to hold your phone and wallet and a decorative fake pocket on the back makes your hips look better.

4. Lepunuo High-Waisted Casual Pants:These cotton and spandex pants are perfect for a night out with your girlfriends. Thanks to their many pockets, cargo pants can also change up your look. Pair them with a tank top and sneakers.

5. Heymoments Wide-Leg Lounge Pants: You want wide-leg bottoms that you can wear all day, even when running errands or grabbing Starbucks. The pants feature a high waist, elastic waistband and tied belt. What’s cool about this pair is that it’s super lightweight and flowy for extra comfort.

6. Grapent Wide Leg Pants: These look like Lopez’s pants in Los Angeles. This pair features a high-rise design to elongate your legs. You can wear this to work and after hours on a Friday night.

7. Prettygarden Straight Leg Pants: This pair is made of polyester, cotton and elastane. The pants offer the perfect length and are true to size. A five-star reviewer shared the material is so soft that “it feels like you’re wearing sweatpants.” They also noted that they have “a professional look to them,” so you can wear them to the office.

