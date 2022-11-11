Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Gobble gobble! Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and if you’re lucky, you’ll be enjoying an amazing meal with family and friends. We all know how stressful it can be for a loved one to host the holiday, so show them your appreciation for all their hard work with these Thanksgiving hostess gifts!

All of these presents will surely thrill any recipient — they’re also super affordable and under $100. From cozy blankets to drink bombs, keep scrolling to check out these gifts your host will love!

This Candle

It’s called Peace and Quiet for a reason! This candle is ideal for your host to burn while relaxing and enjoying some alone time after everyone has their meals. Of course, you can also enjoy the calming grapefruit scent from the candle together this holiday. And for a fun surprise, after the wax has melted, there’s an amethyst inside of the candle which your host can keep near them for added calmness in their life.

This Throw Blanket

If turkey makes your host sleepy, gift them this throw blanket! There’s no better way to relax after a Thanksgiving meal than by laying under this soft blanket. It’s cozy, organic and knit, which makes for the dreamiest combination. It comes in four gorgeous colors: white, purple, green and black, and you’re sure to find a solid match for your host.

These Cheese Knives

More cheese, please! This gorgeous knife set is an excellent gift for any host. Not to mention, they might even come in handy during the Thanksgiving Day celebration. You can even prepare a cheeseboard to bring with you to your host’s house and get some early use out of the knives.

This Set of Glasses

Cheers! This set of four glasses is the ultimate size for margaritas. Gift these to your host and watch them relax and indulge in a drink after their exhausting afternoon.

Check out these ecstatic customer reviews:

“I have been on the hunt for margarita glasses for some time, and these are absolutely perfect. Beautifully designed and the price was ideal,” one wrote. Another added, “Love these glasses so much! The design is so pretty. Shape and size are perfect!”

These Drink Bombs

The easiest and tastiest mixer out there! All you have to do is drop one of these bombs into your favorite liquor or soda, and boom — your cocktail is complete! They come in five limited-edition flavor packs: tropical, romance, botanical, lemon and the butterfly box. This easy drink will make your hostess want to savor all the flavors!

This Edible Glitter

Let’s add some sparkle to it! Pour this edible glitter into any cocktail and watch it shimmer all night. You can can add it to cupcakes, on top of cake — or even the turkey if you’re feeling up for it! Though the packaging might seem small, a little goes a long way. One container lasts around 50 servings, and it comes in eight fun colors to pick out for your host!

