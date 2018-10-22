13 Gifts for People Who Are All About Comfort First

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

At Shop With Us, we’re all about staying comfortable around the clock — and with fall in full swing, staying nice and toasty is a top priority. Whether we’re enjoying a quiet day at home, snuggling up with our significant other, or running errands, we’re determined to stay stylishly snug and comfy.

If you have someone in your life who is all about comfort first, then we have rounded up several items that will make excellent gifts this season. From snuggly pullovers to beat the cold temps, to fluffy slippers and a chic pair of leggings, we have compiled everything one could possibly need for a comfortable experience. Our three must-haves?

Our Absolute Favorite: This snuggly pullover will keep you cozy and warm during fall and winter.

This snuggly pullover will keep you cozy and warm during fall and winter. Our Budget-Friendly Favorite: A pair of slippers that you’ll want to buy in every color.

A pair of slippers that you’ll want to buy in every color. Our Splurge-Worthy Favorite: Leggings that are so comfortable you’ll (probably) want to wear them everywhere.

Scroll down for some of our favorite comfy essentials!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A pullover that’ll keep Us cozy all winter long

Why it’s our pick: A great number for making a trendy statement, the BP Stripe Pullover is our top pick for tackling the chilly temps in style.

Reviewers say: Not only does it get plenty of compliments, but it’s super soft and flattering.

See it: Scoop up the BP Stripe Pullover for just $49.

2. Our Budget-Friendly Favorite: The slippers that’ll keep our toes toasty

Why it’s our pick: The Ugg Scuffette II Slipper bridges the gap between comfort and style without having to break the bank.

Reviewers say: They’re lightweight, comfy and warm. With nearly 1,100 reviews and almost a five-star rating, it’s hard to go wrong with these bad boys.

See it: Pick up the Ugg Scuffette II Slippers for $85.

3. Our Splurge-Worthy Favorite: A comfortable, trendy legging to snuggle up in

Why it’s our pick: The St. John Collection Ponte Knit Crop Leggings provide a chic aesthetic with a luxe flair.

Reviewers say: They’re a great length and the fit is leg-hugging, but still super comfortable.

See it: Scoop up the St. John Collection Ponte Knit Crop Leggings for $295.

Not quite your taste? There are a wide variety of other comfy options to choose from below!

4. The comforter set that’s equal parts glamourous and plush

Why it’s our pick: A great way to complement our bedroom decor while helping Us achieve a good night’s rest, the Splendid Home Decor Alpine Comforter & Sham Set is the real deal. Its textured pattern adds dimension to any bedding design for a crisp finish.

Reviewers say: Shoppers love its amazing feel and perfect weight.

See It: Grab the Splendid Home Decor Alpine Comforter & Sham Set for up to $230.

5. The comfortable booties to wear this fall

Why it’s our pick: It’s cozy leather lining comes in handy to keep our feet warm during the cold weather. Chic and trendy, the Minnetonka Tramper Ankle Hi Boot is designed with crisscross laces and a soft tanned suede upper.

Reviewers say: Great at providing the ultimate level of cushion and support, these shoes are a fall go-to pick.

See It: Grab the Minnetonka Tramper Ankle Hi Boot at Zappos for only $63.

6. A stylishly snug cardigan

Why it’s our pick: Cozy, yet chic, the Aventura Clothing Natalia Cardigan checks off all of our style boxes. The ultimate layering piece, this knit can mix and match with our wardrobe seamlessly. Perfect for pairing with leggings and skinny jeans, the possibilities are truly endless for a winter-ready ensemble.

See It: Grab the Aventura Clothing Natalia Cardigan for only $120.

7. Faux Fur coat for cold days

Why it’s our pick: This textured faux fur coat is an absolute must-have! Flaunting an ultra luxe feel, the BB Dakota Tucker Wubby Faux Fur Coat is like wearing a bear hug all day.

Reviewers say: The coat is extremely soft and can go from casual to dressy.



See It: Grab the BB Dakota Tucker Wubby Faux Fur Coat for only $135.

8. The silky pajama set for a comfortable sleep

Why it’s our pick: Crafted with 100 percent silk, this super soft find will feel amazing against our skin. Lightweight in design, the Avery Silk Pajama Set will keep Us nice and warm while we count sheep. Its oversized top hugs our body, while the bottoms provide Us with a relaxed fit, great for getting our R&R. Available in nature white and true black, each set will make your sleep experience that much sweeter.

See It: Grab the Avery Silk Pajama Set for only $418.

9. The heated blanket for extra warmth

Why it’s our pick: Dubbed as one of the easiest ways to stay warm, an electric blanket always gets the job done. The Serta Reversible Sherpa Fleece Heated Electric Throw Blanket is made with a soft polyester brushed microplush. Equipped with a controller boasting five settings, we can reach our desired comfort level with ease.

Reviewers say: The perfect balance between a lightweight and heavyweight blanket, this product is a delight to have in the office.

See It: Grab the Serta Reversible Sherpa Fleece Heated Electric Throw Blanket on Amazon for only $40.

10. Shearling slippers to warm up our feet

Why it’s our pick: Crafted with genuine shearling, this slipper is designed with warmth in mind. Featuring a lightweight platform for a subtle lift and the appeal of a slide sandal, this laidback design will complement our loungewear wardrobe perfectly. Equal parts comfy and stylish, the Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper makes the perfect gift.

Reviewers say: Multiple shoppers can’t stop fawning over its super comfortable design, while others love that it’s easy to slip on and lounge in.

See It: Grab the Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper for only $100.

11. The hypoallergenic pillow for support

Why it’s our pick: This bed essential is designed with a 300-thread count filled with a hypoallergenic alternative down. The Nordstrom at Home Micromax Pillow is the plush offering needed for a light, yet supportive feel.

Reviewers say: The medium build is great for supporting our heads and necks.

See It: Grab the Nordstrom At Home Micromax Pillow for up to $99.

12. The plush throw for snuggling on the couch

Why it’s our pick: This plush offering is perfect for keeping Us warm while cuddling on the couch or getting work done. Whether you’re lounging at home or working in the office, the Nordstrom At Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw is a cozy essential.

Reviewers say: The perfect length for a throw, this super soft design makes a wonderful gift.

See It: Grab the Nordstrom At Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw at Nordstrom for only $40.

13. The post-shower robe to keep you warm

Why it’s our pick: The TowelSelections Women’s Robe Turkish Cotton Terry Kimono Bathrobe is a durable number. Crafted with 100 percent Turkish cotton, this garment works to conserve our body heat for a relaxing feel.

Reviewers say: Great at absorbing excess water after a bath, this robe is a great buy.

See It: Grab the TowelSelections Women’s Robe Turkish Cotton Terry Kimono Bathrobe on Amazon for only $38.

