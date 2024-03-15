Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking for one of the most comfortable pairs of sneakers you’ll find that aren’t Hokas or Brooks? You should look to model Gisele Bündchen for her obsession with one particular brand that’s perfect for both walking and running as if you’re being propelled by air. If you’re a little tired of the shoes you’re wearing regularly and want a pair that are terminally on-trend, especially with a popular supermodel, these are the ones you should try.

Related: 11 of the Best Sneakers You Can Stand in All Day Without Pain We found the best sneakers that shoppers say you can wear all day without pain, ranging from athletic versions to more stylish options — details

Right now, you can get the On Cloud 5 Sneakers for just $140 at Zappos, which is a small price to pay if you want to wear the same footwear as one of the biggest models in the world. She’s been known to wear them more than a few times over the past few weeks, and seems to have a proclivity for wearing them when out for a run or for going to the gym.

Get the On Cloud 5 Sneakers for just $140 at Zappos!

In fact, there are plenty of paparazzi pictures of her wearing the shoes, and it’s true they’re well-loved among her shoe collection. Celebs like Jennifer Lopez also tend to wear them a lot quite often, just like what we saw with the Hoka shoes that have been going around with a variety of others as of late.

Get the On Cloud 5 Sneakers for just $140 at Zappos!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

These breathable, marshmallow-like shoes are perfect for a casual stroll or even adopting as your new running shoes. No matter what you plan on using them for, you’ll look good and feel good when wearing them. And you might even start a new trend that’s trickled down from celebrities, too, among your friends and family.

Related: 7 Celebrity-Approved Sneakers to Shop at Zappos A-list stars swear by these sneakers while they’re out running errands or grabbing coffee, and each pair is available at Zappos right now!