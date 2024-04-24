Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether it’s intentional or not, supermodel Gisele Bündchen turns every walkway she graces into a runway. We can’t help but swoon over the effortlessly chic look she styles, even when she’s caught in a random snapshot by the paparazzi. From her rich mom-approved airport look to a chic denim skirt, the supermodel inspires Us to elevate our style.

Spring has sprung, but there are some days when the weather is gloomy and down right cold. The supermodel wore a Reiss Knitted Mini Dress during a trip to New York City last month and it’s perfect for transitional days when the weather isn’t as warm as we’d like. The roll-neck dress has an intricate stripe design. It’s made from flattering fabric that instantly slims. Best of all, it’s not too heavy. Bündchen’s seasonable slay is on sale right now at Selfridges for just $173. If you’d like to recreate her ensemble, Amazon has a near-spot on lookalike for less.

Get the Sunloudy Knit Maxi Dress for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Get ready to look runway ready in this stunning Sunloudy Maxi Dress. The ribbed knit frock has ruched ribbed detailing and long bell sleeves. Don’t be intimated to snag this dress now that the weather is warming up. It’s made from breathable fabric, so you’ll feel comfortable wearing it with or without a light sweater or a denim jacket.

You can channel the style icon’s exact look snaggin this dress in the shade apricot, but the options don’t end there. This stylish dress comes in 9 other shades, including red khaki, light gray, and green.

The supermodel’s look is so trendy Amazon shoppers are just as impressed. “I find myself always reaching for this dress when I need something casual but also still cute,” one five-star reviewer wrote before offering styling tips. “I like to layer it underneath sweaters or jackets just to switch things up. [I] would definitely get [it] in every color known to mankind.”

Spring’s weather is always a little temperamental. Some days it’ll be warm and then other days it’ll be chilly. This $22 Amazon sweater dress looks just like one Gisele Bündchen wore at the turn of the season. Be sure to shop her stunning style for less.

