Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
A lot of things have changed since Meghan Markle (along with Prince Harry), stepped away from her royal titles and duties. However, there’s one thing she didn’t give up: the princess-worthy jewelry.
In fact, the Duchess of Sussex has the insanely luxurious Cartier Tank Française watch on constant rotation in her wardrobe, so we have to assume it’s one of her favorites. Her most recent spotting wearing the watch was April 17, 2024, for a charity photoshoot with the Alliance of Moms. If you love the style but wouldn’t dream of paying the $22,300 price tag, you’re in luck! We found a $74 lookalike on Amazon that reviewers say “looks way more expensive than it is.”
Get the Casio LTP-V007G-9B Gold Tone Stainless Steel Watch for just $74 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2024, but are subject to change.
Much like its luxury lookalike, the Casio LTP-V007G-9B Gold Tone Stainless Steel Watch has an incredibly sophisticated design. It features the notable rectangular design for the watch piece, a gold tone, roman numerals and a gold chain-link wrist. For durability, it’s made of a quality stainless steel case and band and features a push-button release cap. You can also be sure that the watch will be accurate, made of precise Japan quartz movement and a three analog display. The best part? It’s even water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about spills.
Considering we all have iPhones now, watches only become useful for checking the time when you’re away from your phone. But like Markle has shown, they’re also an incredibly sophisticated and eye-catching accessory. In her latest outfit, Markle proved that the watch is not only versatile enough to be dressed up with a gown but worn worn with a T-shirt too.
Shoppers have caught on to the quality of this watch too. In fact, it’s been bought over 200 times just in the last month, with several shoppers coming back to leave a five-star rating and review.
“I love love this watch!” one of the shoppers said. “I’ve been on the hunt for a gold watch that is stylish but timeless. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it as well.”
If you want jewelry that’s fit for a princess but don’t want the luxurious price tag, look no further than this Cartier-like style. Grab it for under $75 on Amazon!
Get the Casio LTP-V007G-9B Gold Tone Stainless Steel Watch for just $74 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2024, but are subject to change.
Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Casio here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!