This Gizelle Bryant-Approved True Botanicals Cleansing Balm Is Only $52

By
Gizelle Bryant
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Do you sometimes wish there was an easier way to cleanse your skin? Whether you’re a beauty guru or appreciate having silky, clean skin, investing in a cleansing balm could elevate your routine. Gizelle Bryant, known for starring in the Real Housewives of Potomac, has gorgeous, radiant skin. We found her favorite face balm that will make cleaning your skin easier — and it’s only $52 at Amazon!

In an interview with E! Entertainment, “I have a lot of makeup on because it needs to hold up under the lights,” Bryant told the publication. “I started using this balm from True Botanicals. The makeup melts right off. It’s soft, and it’s kind of oily a little bit. It’s heaven. It works so well.”

We’re all about this cleansing balm, and we’re sure you’ll love it, too!

This True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm will help make your nightly makeup removal process much easier — seriously. It uses a blend of yucca extract, turmeric and ginger root oil, lactic acid and azelaic acid to provide an option that exfoliates, nourishes, soothes and protects the skin while removing impurities. Further, it’s a healthy option to add to your beauty arsenal.

Get the True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm for $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 10, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Using this cleanser is an easy process, too! You should use it as a nighttime option. Take a small amount and place an even layer across your face — making sure to massage your skin in the process — and then rinse it off. It’s really that simple.

While reviewing and gushing over this balm, a happy Amazon reviewer noted, “This is the best cleanser I’ve ever used. It dissolves makeup. I have no reactions to it, and it leaves my skin feeling soft and never tight.”

One more reviewer added, “This is such a luxurious cleanser! It cleans away the day’s grim but leaves your face feeling soft and hydrated. Can’t imagine using any other product.”

So, if you’re looking for a way to remove makeup while nourishing your skin, this Gizelle Bryant-approved True Botanicals cleansing balm could be an easy, efficient way to get the job done.

