Gizelle Bryant shows her outspoken, no-nonsense personality on The Real Housewives of Potomac, and she’s proud of it.

“I’ve done everything that I’ve said I was going to do: stay true to myself, don’t take anything too seriously — which I don’t do — and just have fun with it,” Gizelle, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly in the latest installment of the “Housewives Happy Hour” series. “Sometimes, you might lose sight of having fun with it. And this season, for me, this year, I was just back into the fun, which I appreciated.”

For her eighth season on the reality series, Gizelle took on a new tagline: “I’m no angel. But gimme some grace, and you’ll learn to adore me.” The catchphrase subtly references her 19-year-old daughter, Grace, and 17-year-old twins Angel and Adore, making it her favorite yet.

“All of my [other] taglines I’ve hated, that they’ve given me,” Gizelle told Us. “‘Word on the street’ I made up, and I kept it for so long because everything else they were giving me sucked.”

Related: Real Housewives Who Got Into Physical Altercations on the Show Sometimes the fighting on The Real Housewives isn’t just verbal. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral were suspended from filming the show’s 14th season in September 2023 after a “mutual physical” altercation, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. “Jennifer and Danielle got in a fight about a hairdresser they […]

Gizelle was surprised by how much she liked her latest intro. “They read that tagline to me and I was in shock. I was like, ‘This is amazing,’” she said. “I feel like I’m going to keep it forever.”

Her daughters, however, didn’t seem to share in her enthusiasm. “I told them and they were not even excited,” Gizelle said. “They were like, ‘Are people going to realize those are our names?’ and I was like, ‘I think, yeah, definitely.’”

Gizelle has been involved in her fair share of drama this season alongside fellow Housewives Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thronton and Nneka Ihim. While her budding romance with fellow Bravolebrity Jason Cameron has been a main focus of the season, Gizelle filled Us in on some of the most iconic moments from RHOP seasons past, including the shadiest thing a costar has done to her.

“When Karen Huger brought my boyfriend’s ex-wife onto the show,” she recalled. “That’s number one, two and three.”

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

Gizelle asserted that she’s “moved on” from the incident because she’s thrown shade Karen’s way too — and she cited the hashtag-covered T-shirt that made light of Karen’s personal issues as the perfect example.

While drama is always abound for the Housewives, Gizelle is also grateful for the more heartfelt moments on the reality series, including a season 4 trip to New Orleans with her late father, Curtis Graves, who died in July at age 84.

Gizelle looks back fondly on memories of her dad on the show. “He would always say he would love to get stopped in the airport. He’d be like, ‘Gizelle, I was stopped at the airport. I think people are watching your show,’” she told Us. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, Dad, welcome to the party.’”

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi