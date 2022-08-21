Ready for their close up! Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae and Lindsay Lohan are just a few celebrities who have their Real Housewives tagline ready to go.

The Ratched alum has been an avid viewer of the Real Housewives franchise for years — even picking The Real Housewives of New York City as the show she’d happily join if she wasn’t acting.

So, it’s no surprise that Paulson had a tagline ready when she joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in June 2015. Instead of picking her personal quote, she revealed one for her American Horror Story: Freak Show characters, Bette and Dot Tattler.

“We may share a body, but we’ve got two brains and one vagine,” Paulson said of the conjoined twins, to which Cohen replied, “Yes. Oh, my God, that’s amazing.”

Lohan was equally as prepared with her tagline locked and loaded during an April 2014 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, teasing it would be related to her past arrests.

Fans, however, were eager to see the Get a Clue star crossover from movies to The Real Housewives Dubai, which premiered in June 2022.

“Lindsay Lohan lives in Dubai — a Real Housewife potential, maybe Andy?” Jerry O’Connell asked Cohen during a November 2021 episode of The Talk. “Let me tell you something,” the Radio Andy host replied. “It’s a good idea, Jerry.”

Ahead of the series’ premiere, star Caroline Stanbury also hinted that Lohan would be fun to have as her costar.

“I’ve known Lindsay for years,” the former Ladies of London star told Page Six in May 2022. “She’s an actress. She’d be a great Housewife!”

Stanbury then confessed: “I don’t think she’d want to do it. Her first love [is acting].”

Lohan’s Mean Girls costar Jonathan Bennett agreed in June 2022 that the former child star is unlikely to become a full-on Bravo personality.

“I don’t think we can get Lindsay to do a Real Housewives show, because she’s so much bigger than any Housewife in the world,” the Christmas House actor told ET Canada at the time. “She is a legend, and she is her own country. It would be more like, ‘You want to go to Lindsay’s country and live with her.’”

While celebrities like Lohan haven’t committed to joining a Real Housewives cast — many stars have told Cohen on Watch What Happens Live what their show tagline would be. Scroll down to see some of the best: