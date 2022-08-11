Manifesting! Sarah Paulson dished on which Real Housewives star she would play in a heartbeat on the big screen.

“I would just like to play Vicki,” the 47-year-old actress said during the Wednesday, August 10, episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy when speaking about Vicki Gunvalson. “I just wanna play Vicki.”

The American Horror Story star couldn’t stop talking about the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 60, confessing, “Vicki is a very fascinating person to me.”

Gunvalson was an original cast member of the first Housewives franchise, which premiered in 2006. She announced in January 2020 that she was exiting the series after 14 seasons.

The California resident has since returned to reality TV for season 2 of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which dropped in June on Peacock.

“There were some nights that Vicki and I would get up at 3 in the morning and go in the kitchen. You know, we’re half-drunk and we’re eating cold pizza,” Tamra Judge exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the show’s premiere, revealing that the BFFs often forgot what it was like to be filmed. “And we’re talking, not thinking and not knowing until I look up and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, Vicki there is a camera on the wall and it is following us. I’m like, ‘Did we say anything bad? I don’t know if we said anything bad.'”

Paulson, for her part, told host Andy Cohen on Wednesday that she was “in it to win it for all of them,” after seeing Gunvalson back on TV.

The Florida native is no stranger to the world of Housewives, revealing in October 2019 that she is a superfan of the franchise.

The Emmy winner confirmed during a “Lie Detector Test” video for Vanity Fair that she would join The Real Housewives of New York City if her career petered out. “New York is my number one. It’s my OG, as the kids say,” Paulson revealed.

While the Ratched alum noted that she’s watched all of the different cities, she admitted she isn’t team Lisa Vanderpump.

“I don’t want her coming after me on Twitter, but I won’t miss her,” she said of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 61, following her exit. “I miss the dynamic she brings to the group — which is, you know, the fear of God she instills in everyone.”

The former American Crime Story star added: “But no, I won’t miss her. I met her once at a party. She wasn’t that nice to me. Am I going to get in trouble for that? She wasn’t that nice!”

Vanderpump, for her part, tweeted about Paulson’s comments in July 2020. “I have no reason to be anything but kind to you,” she wrote alongside a photo of the women holding the Vanderpump Rules’ star’s pup, Giggy.

