Team Sarah! Lisa Rinna made her love for Sarah Paulson known after Andy Cohen brought up the American Horror Story star’s past drama with Lisa Vanderpump on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, July 8.

“I love Sarah Paulson!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Rinna, 56, commented on PageSix’s Instagram about Paulson and Vanderpump’s beef.

The 45-year-old Ocean’s 8 actress first admitted that she had a bad run-in with the 59-year-old Vanderpump Rules star during a “Lie Detector Test” video for Vanity Fair in October 2019.

“I don’t want her coming after me on Twitter, but I won’t miss her,” Paulson said after she was asked about Vanderpump’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills departure. “I miss the dynamic she brings to the group — which is, you know, the fear of God she instills in everyone. But no, I won’t miss her. I met her once at a party. She wasn’t that nice to me. Am I going to get in trouble for that? She wasn’t that nice!”

During Thursday’s episode of WWHL, Cohen, 52, asked Paulson about her confession.

“I mean, Andy, it’s that thing where I’m a bit of an idiot in the sense that I was having that lie detector test,” she told the host. “They truly strapped everything around me. The guy was sitting there. I somehow felt that if I didn’t answer the question properly I was going to get called out anyway! Listen, bless the fans. Bless the people who have [Vanderpump’s] back. That’s great.”

Paulson clarified that she doesn’t think the SUR owner is a “terrible” person.

“I simply said she wasn’t that nice to me. She wasn’t and that’s OK. It wasn’t a character assassination!” she told Cohen, noting that it was still an honor to hold Vanderpump’s beloved dog Giggy. “I was just like, ‘Yeah, I think I probably grabbed the dog out of her hand anyway.’ But I was with other people that I think she liked and she didn’t know who I was. I didn’t expect her to know who I was but I just, you know, she wasn’t that nice.”

While Vanderpump has yet to publicly comment on Paulson’s latest remarks, she fired back via Twitter after the Vanity Fair interview.

“I am sorry, not sure I know her and I don’t believe or remember meeting her,” she quipped at the time. “I try to be nice to everybody lol.”

When Vanderpump quit RHOBH after nine seasons in June 2019, she left the show on bad terms with her costars, including Rinna.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.