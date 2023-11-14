The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon don’t think Ozempic makes everyone look good — Housewives included.

The subject came up while Bryant, 53, and Dixon, 44, spoke about BravoCon on the Monday, November 13, episode of iHeartMedia’s “Reasonably Shady” podcast. “Let’s talk about barefoot people that we saw this weekend,” Dixon said. “It was so funny. The night after the Squash the Beef — you know, every Housewife is there — I see Emily [Simpson] from O.C. walking out of the hotel barefoot. … She has her slippers in her hand, not on her feet. She’s walking out of the hotel to get to our transportation area — barefoot.”

While they didn’t approve of Simpson’s lack of footwear, Bryant couldn’t help but praise her weight loss. “By the way, she looks beautiful, and so her Ozempic journey has been good for her,” Bryant added. “I cannot say the same for the rest of these ladies.”

“I agree,” Dixon said. “I think I heard that she said she took Ozempic to, like, jumpstart it and then got off of it and now she’s just, like, working out and eating healthy.”

Related: Kyle! Dolores! Gina! Every Real Housewife Who Addressed Ozempic Speculation Weighing in. Real Housewives such as Kyle Richards, Dolores Catania and more have addressed whether they used diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sparked speculation about using the drug after she debuted her slimmed-down figure in January 2023 via a bikini selfie. Richards then opened up about how […]

Bryant quipped, “She looks good, the rest of ‘em don’t.”

While Dixon agreed that Simpson, 47, has pulled off the transformation, she said others using the medication don’t look like themselves. “She looks good. Some people, it’s [like] I want the old person back,” she said. “Marlo [Hampton] looks good though.”

Bryant acknowledged that Hampton’s transformation was less dramatic. “Marlo looks like you wouldn’t necessarily know she’s on it or that she took it,” she explained. “Like, she looks like she just lost a little bit of weight, which is perfect.”

Dixon quipped, “And her booty’s still juicy!”

Simpson has been clear about taking Ozempic, previously revealing that she only used the injections, which are intended for diabetes patients, in December 2022.

“I did a full blood panel. My cholesterol was high. I have zero testosterone,” Simpson recalled while on Jeff Lewis‘ SiriusXM radio show in June. “I was pre-diabetic, so she actually said, ‘Why don’t you do a semaglutide?’ which is Ozempic, so I did. I did that in December.”

While the drug was “a great kickstart for me … [to lose] five to seven pounds,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star ditched Ozempic because it “made me feel lethargic and it made me just not have a lot of energy.”

Related: Lisa Barlow Isn't the Only 'Real Housewives' Star With a Hot Mic Moment The Real Housewives franchise has no shortage of hot mic moments — including Lisa Barlow’s rant about Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar Meredith Marks. While Lisa’s clip launched various memes and headlines, Real Housewives of Miami star Lenny Hochstein’s hot mic moment is still making headlines. In December 2022, Lenny admitted that he […]

Simpson exclusively told Us Weekly the following month that she did not stay on the drug long and has done a lot of work to improve her health throughout the year.

“The thing that bothers me the most is that when people comment on the way that I look, they constantly say, ‘Ozempic, Ozempic,’” she said in July. “And it’s like, yes, I did use that nine months ago or however many months ago it was, but I don’t like that it discounts all the hard work I put in. I don’t care if you say that all you want, but at least gimme credit for seven days a week, getting up at 6 a.m. every morning and busting my butt in the gym every single day.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

She added that she felt some unwanted side effects. “It was very motivating when I started to notice that I was eating better and I’d lost a little weight and then the liposuction [in my arms] was helpful,” she told Us. “It was a good kickstart for me, but it was very difficult for me to function. I have three small children, so I couldn’t feel like that all the time. I can’t constantly feel nauseous. So it was very short-lived, but it was very effective.”

Other Housewives have also owned up to using Ozempic, from Dolores Catania to Margaret Josephs.