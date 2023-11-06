When Andy Cohen asked Gizelle Bryant if he should cut his Juan Dixon joke at The Bravos, the Real Housewives of Potomac star made it clear that she didn’t approve of quips about the cheating rumors.

“I didn’t like that,” Gizelle, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly while at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4. “Full disclosure: I saw him first before he saw [Robyn Dixon], and he asked me, should he do the joke or should he cut it? And I said, ‘Cut it.’ And he’s like, ‘Yes, definitely, brilliant. Cut it! We’re gonna cut it.’

During The Bravos — which were filmed on Friday, November 3, and aired on Sunday, November 5 — Andy, 55, made a quip about it was good that Bravo paid for hotel rooms so Juan, 45, didn’t have to. The joke raised eyebrows after Juan found himself at the center of cheating rumors when he paid for a woman’s hotel room.

However, Andy got a chance to talk to Robyn before the show. “And then he sees her and she’s like, ‘Put it in!'” Gizelle revealed with a laugh.

“I can laugh at myself. I can laugh at situations,” Robyn, 44, told Us. “I know how ridiculous the situation sounds and I can laugh at that and acknowledge it. And so yeah, when [Andy] was like, ‘There’s a joke that I was going to put in,’ … I was like, ‘Well, tell it to me.’ And he told it to me. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, put it in.'”

Robyn has maintained that she believes Juan did not have a full-blown affair. He claimed that the woman lost her wallet and needed Juan to pay for a hotel room for her, and Robyn maintains that she believes his explanation. So she had no trouble laughing at Andy’s joke.

“I think that’s how I was raised. My father has always told me, you have to be able to laugh at yourself. And that is a situation that I literally sit at home and I laugh at,” Robyn added. “It’s the most absurd thing. And I also don’t care what people think about the situation. I don’t care what they believe, so I’m not shying from any of that.”

Robyn and Juan weren’t the only ones Andy called out during the Bravos. The host couldn’t stop himself from making a joke about The Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti‘s boyfriend Ryan Boyajian‘s d–k pic controversy. (In July, RHOC‘s Tamra Judge accused Ryan of sending her pal Heather Amin a phallic photo. Jenn claimed her boyfriend accidentally sent the snap to four people, including Heather and his adult sons.)

“I was sitting right next to Taylor [Armstrong] and the cameras start moving around and Andy’s up there talking and we were thinking it was [going to be about], like, everybody we were sitting around, and then Andy made the joke and I felt like [the camera zoomed in on me] and it’s funny,” Jenn, 46, told Us on the BravoCon red carpet. “I mean, honestly, if I can’t laugh at it at this point, what in the hell am I going to do? It’s funny.”

Jenn and Ryan, for their part, are laughing all the way to the bank. They launched #DckPic merchandise in the wake of the scandal.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi