Jason Cameron is gushing over his romance with Gizelle Bryant.
“Gizelle’s amazing,” Jason, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon, which was held in Las Vegas from Friday, November 3, to Sunday, November 5. “We’re great. We’re always in a good place.”
The Winter House star added that “there’s never anything really going wrong” with the pair, and said he gets “nothing but, ‘How are things?’” texts from Gizelle, 53.
“Number one mom, raising amazing children,” he said of the Real Housewives of Potomac star. “Her daughters are just … they’re great.”
He noted that Gizelle’s daughters — Grace, 18, and twins Adore and Angel, both 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Jamal Bryant — have even helped him with his nonprofit, adding that the teens are putting “the community in front of their personal lives.” (Gizelle and Jamal, 52, were married from 2002 to 2009, and rekindled in 2019 but split for good in 2021.)
“It was special to see them really accept me as just being around,” Jason shared.
The twosome were first linked in January after they were spotted having dinner together. In October, Gizelle exclusively gave Us insight into her and Jason’s blossoming relationship.
“I’m super happy that Jason kind of understands me, gets my life. I clearly understand his life,” she said while discussing season 8 of RHOP. “He has been a breath of fresh air and someone that I can just tell everything to, and I know it stays with him.”
Gizelle noted that she doesn’t “feel the need” to put a title on their romance.
“I just am appreciating the time that we have and the time that we spend together,” she said. “We have so much fun when we’re together, I’m just happy doing what we’re doing.”
One of the reasons Gizelle told Us she thinks the relationship has been working is because they’re “not putting any pressure on it.”
“We’re not allowing other people to make us put pressure on it. And we’re there for each other,” she explained. “And my dad passed recently. He understands [that]. His mother passed a while ago, and so he’s just been able to see me for who I am, and I appreciate that.”
While Jason has made a couple of appearances on the next season of RHOP, Gizelle said she has no interest in being a part of Winter House.
“I don’t understand it. When he FaceTimed me, there was [Tom] Schwartz in the bed with potato chips everywhere, and it was just a little disgusting,” Gizelle said. “It’s definitely not my scene, but if he invited me, I would go for him.”