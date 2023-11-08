Jason Cameron is gushing over his romance with Gizelle Bryant.

“Gizelle’s amazing,” Jason, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon, which was held in Las Vegas from Friday, November 3, to Sunday, November 5. “We’re great. We’re always in a good place.”

The Winter House star added that “there’s never anything really going wrong” with the pair, and said he gets “nothing but, ‘How are things?’” texts from Gizelle, 53.

“Number one mom, raising amazing children,” he said of the Real Housewives of Potomac star. “Her daughters are just … they’re great.”

Related: Biggest BravoCon 2023 Revelations and Announcements Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Bravo made sure to “mention it all” at BravoCon 2023, dropping show teasers and more bombshell revelations. The third annual convention kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, with more than 150 Bravolebrities appearing at Caesars Forum throughout the weekend. “I predict chaos. I predict people overdrinking and being overserved […]

He noted that Gizelle’s daughters — Grace, 18, and twins Adore and Angel, both 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Jamal Bryant — have even helped him with his nonprofit, adding that the teens are putting “the community in front of their personal lives.” (Gizelle and Jamal, 52, were married from 2002 to 2009, and rekindled in 2019 but split for good in 2021.)

“It was special to see them really accept me as just being around,” Jason shared.

The twosome were first linked in January after they were spotted having dinner together. In October, Gizelle exclusively gave Us insight into her and Jason’s blossoming relationship.

“I’m super happy that Jason kind of understands me, gets my life. I clearly understand his life,” she said while discussing season 8 of RHOP. “He has been a breath of fresh air and someone that I can just tell everything to, and I know it stays with him.”

Related: Crossover Alert! Reality Stars Who Hooked Up With Reality Stars From Other Shows... Reality TV brings people together! Us Weekly has gathered the many reality stars who have mingled with other reality stars and ended in a relationship. Bravolebrities, for example, are no strangers to crossover hookups. In August 2019, Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll visited the cast of Summer House at their Hamptons home. During […]

Gizelle noted that she doesn’t “feel the need” to put a title on their romance.

“I just am appreciating the time that we have and the time that we spend together,” she said. “We have so much fun when we’re together, I’m just happy doing what we’re doing.”

One of the reasons Gizelle told Us she thinks the relationship has been working is because they’re “not putting any pressure on it.”

“We’re not allowing other people to make us put pressure on it. And we’re there for each other,” she explained. “And my dad passed recently. He understands [that]. His mother passed a while ago, and so he’s just been able to see me for who I am, and I appreciate that.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘Winter House’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside the Bravo Stars’ Love Lives It may be cold in Stowe, Vermont, during the winter, but the cast of Winter House knows how to turn up the heat — and make long-lasting connections. Season 1 of Winter House, which premiered in October 2021, set the tone for vacation romances. Ciara Miller and Austen Kroll sparked up a relationship as did […]

While Jason has made a couple of appearances on the next season of RHOP, Gizelle said she has no interest in being a part of Winter House.

“I don’t understand it. When he FaceTimed me, there was [Tom] Schwartz in the bed with potato chips everywhere, and it was just a little disgusting,” Gizelle said. “It’s definitely not my scene, but if he invited me, I would go for him.”