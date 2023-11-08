Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Winter House’s Jason Cameron Gushes Over Gizelle Bryant Romance, Meeting Her Kids

By

Jason Cameron is gushing over his romance with Gizelle Bryant.

“Gizelle’s amazing,” Jason, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon, which was held in Las Vegas from Friday, November 3, to Sunday, November 5. “We’re great. We’re always in a good place.”

The Winter House star added that “there’s never anything really going wrong” with the pair, and said he gets “nothing but, ‘How are things?’” texts from Gizelle, 53.

“Number one mom, raising amazing children,” he said of the Real Housewives of Potomac star. “Her daughters are just … they’re great.”

All of the Biggest Revelations and Announcements to Come Out of BravoCon 2023 246

Related: Biggest BravoCon 2023 Revelations and Announcements

He noted that Gizelle’s daughters — Grace, 18, and twins Adore and Angel, both 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Jamal Bryant — have even helped him with his nonprofit, adding that the teens are putting “the community in front of their personal lives.” (Gizelle and Jamal, 52, were married from 2002 to 2009, and rekindled in 2019 but split for good in 2021.)

“It was special to see them really accept me as just being around,” Jason shared.

Winter House s Jason Cameron Gushes Over Gizelle Bryant Romance Meeting Her Kids
Jason Cameron and Gizelle Bryant. Jordan Strauss/Bravo

The twosome were first linked in January after they were spotted having dinner together. In October, Gizelle exclusively gave Us insight into her and Jason’s blossoming relationship.

“I’m super happy that Jason kind of understands me, gets my life. I clearly understand his life,” she said while discussing season 8 of RHOP. “He has been a breath of fresh air and someone that I can just tell everything to, and I know it stays with him.”

Crossover Alert! Reality Stars Who Hooked Up With Reality Stars From Other Shows green jacket

Related: Crossover Alert! Reality Stars Who Hooked Up With Reality Stars From Other Shows...

Gizelle noted that she doesn’t “feel the need” to put a title on their romance.

“I just am appreciating the time that we have and the time that we spend together,” she said. “We have so much fun when we’re together, I’m just happy doing what we’re doing.”

One of the reasons Gizelle told Us she thinks the relationship has been working is because they’re “not putting any pressure on it.”

“We’re not allowing other people to make us put pressure on it. And we’re there for each other,” she explained. “And my dad passed recently. He understands [that]. His mother passed a while ago, and so he’s just been able to see me for who I am, and I appreciate that.”

‘Winter House’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside the Bravo Stars’ Love Lives

Related: ‘Winter House’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside the Bravo Stars’ Love Lives

While Jason has made a couple of appearances on the next season of RHOP, Gizelle said she has no interest in being a part of Winter House.

“I don’t understand it. When he FaceTimed me, there was [Tom] Schwartz in the bed with potato chips everywhere, and it was just a little disgusting,” Gizelle said. “It’s definitely not my scene, but if he invited me, I would go for him.”

In this article

Real Housewives of Potomac
Winter House Cast Bio

Winter House

More Stories