This Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Is Made for Mirror Selfies

Who doesn’t love a good mirror selfie? If you’re a fan of fashion and have an active Instagram account, then you’re likely familiar with showing off your #OOTDs. And even if you’re not regularly hitting post on fire content, taking pictures is an excellent way to evaluate your outfit and make you feel confident in the process. Plus, it’s always handy to document your latest purchases — think of it as a digital version of your closet!

This oversized sweater from Glamaker is just begging to be styled and snapped for a selfie. Even though it just dropped, shoppers that have already received their order are singing its praises!

This sweater won’t just look flawless in photographs — it will elevate your everyday attire! It has a loose fit and drop shoulder sleeves with cuffed hems that are extra long and cozy. The stitching on the sweater is inverted, so it has an edgy, rugged look that we’re completely obsessed with.

If you’re into the off-the-shoulder trend, then this is the ideal piece for you. You can center it to show a little bit of skin on each side with a V-neckline, or shift the sweater to one shoulder for an asymmetrical vibe. In terms of undergarments, it’s your call — let your straps fly free if you’re in a traditional bra for a nod to the ’90s, or opt for a seamless bandeau.

Glamaker Women’s Oversized V-Neck Off Shoulder Sweater (Black)

Amazon shoppers are praising the amazing quality of this sweater, especially considering the affordable price tag! They love the quality of the material — especially how soft and cozy it feels. One reviewer is going back for more colors, which we imagine will be the case for many of Us. It’s currently available in khaki, dark green, black and light grey — four shades that were made for fall fashion. We have an inkling that this sweater is headed for sellouts, so don’t miss out — get yours ASAP!

