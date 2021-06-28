Glamnetic: The World’s Easiest Lash Application

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you’ve only watched a few makeup tutorials on YouTube or you’re a total pro, chances are that applying false eyelashes is your least favorite part of your beauty routine.

Thank goodness Glamnetic is here to save the day!

We all know false lashes are especially difficult to put on. Lash glue is messy, toxic, sometimes fussy and so easy to mess up! You have to apply the precise amount of glue to a teensy lash line and then wait for the precise amount of time for the glue to dry. Then, you have to place the lash exactly in alignment with your natural lash line, and when you finally get it right, the removal process is uncomfortable, sometimes taking your natural lashes out with it.

On top of all that, lash glue has its own inherent problems. It’s usually made up of some pretty toxic chemicals, it can seriously damage your natural lashes, and, perhaps worst of all, it can get in your eyes during the application process, and you might have to start your look all over again.

There has to be an easier way, right? Right.

That’s Where Glamnetic Comes In to Save the Day

Glamnetic is the world’s #1 alternative to traditional reusable eyelashes. They’ve developed a magnetic alternative to those high-maintenance glue-on lashes with the creation of easy to apply, removable eyelashes that adhere to a magnetic liner. The lashes have small magnets on the back that instantly grip onto the magnetic particles in Glamnetic’s magnetic eyeliner. Even with those magnets, the lash band is still thin enough to sit comfortably right along your lash line. Instead of dealing with a tube of glue, you just need to apply two layers of eyeliner and let the magnets do their thing. The eyeliner serves as an anchor for a perfect all-day hold. They also last up to 60 wears!

Application of the magnetic lashes takes less than one minute, they’re waterproof and they’re latex and paraben-free. That’s why celebrities and influencers like Bekah Martinez and Cassie Randolph can’t get enough of Glamnetic’s unique lashes. They’ve made them a regular part of their daily beauty routines.

It shouldn’t be a big hassle to create high-impact eyes. That’s why magnetic fake eyelashes are the easiest way to create dynamic, glamorous eyes that really make a splash. They’re just as dramatic as eyelash extensions but without the time spent in a salon chair. They’re easy to apply at home, and Glamnetic offers 50+ lash styles, from natural to glam, so you’ll want to try them all.

Discover how Glamnetic eyelashes can make your glam routine a little bit easier by ordering your first pair today.

The Story Behind Glamnetic and How They Changed the Eyelash Game

It’s a company that believes beauty should be accessible, effortless and fun for everyone. Glamnetic accomplishes that by creating innovative and sustainable products. Their passion for beauty, combined with a deep dedication to customers, radiates from every unique item they carry.

The story behind Glamnetic is a story of the true American dream. At the age of 26, founder Ann McFerran realized there was something missing from the eyelash industry, so she set out to produce her own line of magnetic eyelashes. Ann was born in Bangkok, Thailand, and immigrated to the U.S. at the age of seven. Growing up in a predominantly white neighborhood in Northern California, Ann often felt self-conscious about her thin lashes. After learning how to apply makeup and false lashes, it became a form of self-expression. Makeup gave Ann confidence and helped her feel like she fit in.

Before diving headfirst into starting her own business, Ann’s original career path was medicine. She attended UCLA and decided to major in science on the path to becoming a doctor. Her future seemed secure, but almost immediately, it felt like something was missing without art in her life. That’s when she took a detour and decided that her true passion was beauty. She figured out how to combine her background in science with her passion for art in order to work her way up as a product developer.

Before Ann, no one had attempted easy-to-apply magnetic lashes that actually work and look even better than normal strip lashes. With just a few thousand dollars out of her tiny Los Angeles apartment, Ann was able to turn Glamnetic into a global powerhouse in less than a year.

Ann is not just the founder; she’s also a customer. She wears Glamnetic lashes every day and continues to push the boundaries of innovation.

Glamnetic Offers So Many Options, It’s Hard to Know Where to Start

The most difficult part of stepping into the exciting world of magnetic eyelashes is figuring out which set to choose. They’re so simple to apply that you can easily have one set on for the daytime and wear a completely different one for night. For that matter, you could have a different set for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

To make choosing simpler, Glamnetic put together a convenient Lash Guide so you can make your decision based on length, shape and style. The descriptions of the gorgeous lashes include high-res images so you can see what they look like in the wild.

Since the initial launch of Glamnetic’s 6-magnet lash, the company has continuously improved the product line with every single order. The lashes are now precut to 2.9 cm, which is the average length of the human eye. Magnetic lash anchors have also been added for those times when you need a little extra security.

As the Old Saying Goes, I Mink, Therefore I Am.

Mink lashes are well known for giving you flirty, fluttery lashes. It’s lightweight, soft and fluffy, and mink lashes don’t weigh down your eyelids. Mink lashes look exactly like your real eyelashes, except they’re much longer and have a lot more volume for that full-impact flutter.

Of course, there are some who don’t feel comfortable wearing mink, so for the vegan glam queens, there’s a collection of faux mink magnetic lashes that are made from synthetic fiber. The faux mink looks and feels just like the real thing; it’s hard to tell they’re not made from mink.

Take Your Style Up a Notch With Glamnetic’s Mega Wow Colors!

Natural eyelash colors like black and dark brown are great, but when you really want to make a statement, the rainbow in the sky’s the limit. Be your fierce, unicorn self with Glamnetic’s colorful lashes. They come in vibrant shades like pink, fuchsia, purple and even rainbow. They’re just the thing for wild nights on the town. Some of the colored lashes are combined with black lashes for a more subtle look, while others showcase a fully dramatic hue for that drag queen-inspired style. The possibilities are endless.

Whether you prefer mink or faux mink, black lashes or neon pink, it’s time to go magnetic glam by snagging a set today.

Final Thoughts on Glamnetic and the Hottest, Most Unique Lashes on the Market

If you’re STILL having trouble deciding which set of amazing magnetic false lashes to try first, don’t worry, there’s an easy solution. Glamnetic has curated fake magnetic eyelash kits, which include two or more of the most fierce, best-selling lashes. The kits also include a special magnetic eyeliner. The kits work great as a gift for your bestie or a gift for yourself when you need a little self-care treat.

Otherwise, get started on your lash journey by browsing by lash material — vegan or mink, then browse by length — natural, medium, or long. The lashes come in multiple styles and shapes like:

Cateye: Shorter on the inside, longer on the outside.

Wispy: Varied lengths for a more natural look.

Round: Equal length all around the lash line.

There’s even a fun, 90-second quiz you can take to guide you toward the best lashes for you. The quiz takes into account your makeup experience level and even allows you to shop by eye shape–almond, round, hooded, or monolid. They literally couldn’t make it any easier to select the lash that best compliments you.

Glamnetic carries other products like press-on nails in a multitude of shapes and colors like short, medium, or long almond-shaped, long coffin-shaped, or multi-packs of nail options. They also carry makeup bags, handheld mirrors, lash applicators, lash combs, eyelash curlers, compact mirrors, lash and brow scissors, makeup remover pens, makeup remover swabs, pads, cloths, face masks and nail glue. Just looking around the site will make you excited for your next star-studded night out.

Looking for a discount? New clients can receive 10% off your order when they sign up for the Glamnetic email list. You can also send them a message saying “SECRET CODE,” and the Glamnetic team will hook you all the way up. Shipping is free on orders over $30, which is an easy bar to reach, considering one set of lashes runs about that price. Additionally, you have the option at checkout to split the payment into installments with Quadpay.

It’s never been easier to look and feel your best with a chic set of high fashion false lashes, so pick out your favorite pair now and get ready to end up on page six.

