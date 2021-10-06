This $30 Crossbody Bag Looks Like It Would Cost Hundreds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There was a point in our lives when we refused to leave home without a noticeably designer bag on our shoulder or hanging from the crook of our arm. We still love a designer bag, of course, but when we realized we didn’t need to blow hundreds or more on one purse just to feel stylish, everything changed!

Sometimes we receive more compliments on an affordable bag we bought from Amazon than one from a high-end boutique. Sometimes the quality and durability are even better too. This dumpling bag, for example, looks like a million bucks. You’d never guess it was only $30!

Get the GLITZALL Clutch Purse and Cloud Dumpling Bag for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you’re looking for the type of bag you’d see on the cover of a fashion magazine, then this is the style you want to go for. “Dumpling” or “cloud” bags are huge right now, earning their title from their pouch shapes and pillowy designs. This one adds on soft folds to the faux-leather shell though, creating a luxurious texture that even further highlights the shape of the bag!

While this bag tapers up toward the top, it opens up wide so you can fit plenty inside. There’s a spacious main compartment where you can fit your wallet, phone, keys and other daily essentials, like a compact or a snack, and there’s a zip pocket so you can keep smaller items more secure!

Get the GLITZALL Clutch Purse and Cloud Dumpling Bag for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

Another great thing about this bag is that it can be worn multiple ways. Try it as a crossbody, wear it over the shoulder or detach the skinny strap altogether to carry it as a clutch for a nicer occasion, like a wedding or date night. It’s good to go for all types of occasions, whether it’s dressing up jeans and a tee or working seamlessly with a more formal dress!

This bag also comes in eight colors. You have brown and light beige options for more classic neutrals, or you could try a pop like blue, pink or yellow. Check them all out on Amazon!

Get the GLITZALL Clutch Purse and Cloud Dumpling Bag for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from GLITZALL here and check out other handbags and wallets here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!