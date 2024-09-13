Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jeans are such a closet staple — everyone should have multiple pairs of them in their wardrobe — honestly! Whether you’re running errands or heading into the office, the right jeans can live up to multiple occasions. We found a neutral, easy pair of Amazon bestselling tapered jeans — and they’re 67% off now at Amazon!

These Gloria Vanderbilt classic tapered Amanda jeans are a simple option that you will constantly reach for — seriously! They feature a 72% cotton, 26% polyester and 2% elastane material composition for a sturdy but stretchy alternative.

Get the Gloria Vanderbilt Women’s Classic Tapered Amanda Jeans for $16 (was $48) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of September 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these jeans, you could pair them with a sweater and Ugg boots for a comfy, cozy fall and winter ensemble. Or, you could rock them with a flouncy blouse and heels for a slightly elevated look that works for formal or informal moments. Further, these jeans come in 50+ shades that are sure to capture your heart. Also, they have a 2 to 20 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these jeans, one Amazon reviewer said, “I never thought I would live to see the day that finding a great pair of jeans was hard to do, but look no further. These are great quality jeans, and at such an affordable price, I will be getting them in every color, well, maybe not every color.”

Another reviewer added, “These jeans are 98% cotton and 2% elastin, extremely comfortable, and wash up beautifully.”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile pair of jeans that fit well and coordinate with everything already in your closet, these Amazon-bestselling Gloria Vanderbilt jeans could do the trick!

See it: Get the Gloria Vanderbilt Women’s Classic Tapered Amanda Jeans for $16 (was $48) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of September 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

