These Eco-Friendly Grocery Bags Are Machine-Washable and Surprisingly Chic

Grocery shopping is a loaded activity these days. It’s loaded because of how vital yet difficult it’s suddenly become, and it’s loaded because, well, we’re trying to load up on everything we need when we do it so we can make fewer trips in the near future. What was once an everyday errand is now an unpredictable endeavor.

We just need to take things one step at a time though. First, we need to make sure we’re not hoarding things. The less everyone hoards, the more will be available for everyone. Second, we need to shop smart. That doesn’t only include buying non-perishables, but changing the way you physically shop too. Reusable grocery bags already started to take over last year, but now it’s time to take things a step further with extra-sturdy, machine-washable ones!

Get the Gramercy Kitchen Company Washable Grocery Shopping Bags starting at just $16 at Amazon! Get it as early as April 6, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

These GKC bags are changing the game in every way. They’re made with strong, recycled plastic reinforcements up the sides and the bottom, giving them not only a strong and structured shape, but making them safe to throw into the washing machine or clean by hand if you don’t have one. That means any germs or bacteria they pick up while out can be washed away!

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have come to rely on these bags, saying they’re truly the best alternative to the usual flimsy kind that rip so easily. They even claim to hold over 30 pounds each! Plus, they’re coated with a water-repellant film to keep spills contained. Shoppers do say though that these bags never tip over on their car rides home. And when they’re between trips? They just fold them flat to store! These bags are seriously so impressive that even grocery store cashiers are complimenting them. They’re better for the environment, better for the world and better for us!

These bags are made to fit right into the standard shopping cart, which makes separating your items super easy and helps you know exactly how much you’re going to be bringing home. Another perk? They’re actually wildly stylish. They come in simple, classic colors and feature gold rivets along with a vegan leather logo patch, just like you would see on a designer handbag. Obsessed!

These grocery bags are seriously so great that you’ll never forget them at home the way you do with your other ones. We know we’re guilty! Each set of bags also comes with a downloadable guide with shopping tips and tricks, and we know we have to see that. Adding to cart…now!

