Light the candles, bring out the ouija board, carve the pumpkins, howl at the full moon and ask Alexa to play “Monster Mash” because spooky season has officially begun and we need to make the most of every spine-tingling moment! Another way to set the mood for this boo-tiful time of year? With Halloween decorations, of course!

Grandin Road’s new, exclusive Halloween collection for 2021 features over 200 items total with over 100 items under $50. If you’re trying to make your yard the talk of the town, you’ll love the outdoor decor, and the indoor pieces can keep the creep going inside of your home as well. We’re talking life-size models, unique pumpkin creations, doormats and wreaths, serveware, wall art and more!

It was hauntingly difficult to narrow down our picks to just five, but you can shop our five faves below to start. We definitely recommend exploring all that Grandin Road has to offer for even more frighteningly fantastic finds!

Enchanted Mansion Wreath

Along with its moody, stunningly realistic florals, berries and greenery, this Halloween wreath has three shiny black skulls peeking out from its depths. Trick-or-treaters will appreciate the beauty — and the spook they’ll receive upon a closer look. We already want to leave this beauty up long past Halloween!

Ditsy Printed Pumpkins

Veer toward the cuter side of the season with these faux pumpkins, decorated with white silhouette imagery of flowers, leaves and vines. They’re pretty, they’re eye-catching and — best of all — they don’t rot, so you can use them again and again. Such a great indoor or outdoor find. Available in two sizes!

Hanging Reaper With Animated Eyes

This battery-powered reaper will bring ghostly delight (and a serious scare) to every passerby, especially as its LCD eyes begin to blink and look around. The torn, gauzy cloak will look wonderfully chilling in a breeze too. Hanging at about five foot tall, this reaper will be a hit, whether it’s hanging from your porch or a tree!

Vintage Pumpkin Mini Cornhole

Make your next party the best one on the block with this mini cornhole game. Anyone else throwing a party would love you for bringing this game along too. Cornhole is truly a fun-for-everyone type of activity, and this version’s vintage-inspired jack-o’-lantern art and black and orange bags will be a hit for Halloween!

Enter If You Dare Coir Door Mat

Every haunted house needs a good warning at the entrance — even if everyone ignores the warning and enters anyway. We not only love the design on this durable mat, but there’s a bonus in that the yellow areas have a glittery finish that will look especially fantastic in the moonlight!

