Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Glow From This Vitamin C Serum Is ‘Next Level’

It’s just about that time we start thinking about spring cleaning. We need to give not only our home but our wardrobe a refreshing makeover and finally get rid of everything holding us back from living our best life. You know what? While we’re at it, why don’t we do the same for our skin?

We’ve been dealing with dullness, clogged pores and uneven texture for longer than we care to admit, so if the chance arose to give our skin the little (or huge) pick-me-up it deserves, why not? We’re not going to let that chance pass Us by — especially not when even Gwyneth Paltrow is “obsessed” with it!

Get the GOOPGLOW 20% Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum starting at just $112 at goop!

“I’m obsessed with the new vitamin C serum,” Paltrow gushed. “You will be too. The glow is next-level. It went straight into my top five. This serum is something totally new and brilliant for your skin. You really see the results — next-level glow, softness, smoothness — and it stays potent till you finish it, which is rare with vitamin C. And it works for every skin type.”

We can see why this serum was number one on her list of top products for glowing skin. You can tell immediately by looking at this serum that it’s going to be something different. Why? Because it comes with two bottles. This two-piece system is specially designed to maximize freshness — only activating the formula when you’re ready so it doesn’t lose potency too soon!

So, how exactly does that work? When you’re ready to use this serum for the first time, just take the Serum Activator and squeeze it into the bottle of vitamin C powder, shaking it up until the powder is dissolved. You can then replace the cap with the dropper and apply. Only use on clean, dry skin, of course!

The Serum Activator’s key ingredient is hyaluronic acid, the queen of all hydrators. It actually contains three different molecular sizes of hyaluronic acid, claiming to penetrate different layers of skin to drench it with moisture. As for the vitamin C powder, the type of vitamin C is important, which is why goop went with L-ascorbic acid, the purest, skin-friendliest form. This antioxidant may protect skin from free radicals, improve tone, smooth texture and increase the clarity and brightness of your complexion!

All goop products are cruelty-free, as well as formulated without parabens, petroleum, phthalates, SLS, SLES, PEGs, TEA, DEA, silicones, or artificial dyes or fragrances. Basically, you should have no qualms about using this twice a day. Just don’t forget your sunscreen in the morning. Agelessness awaits!

