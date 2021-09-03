Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we soak up the last days of summer, we’re still lathering on sunscreen to shield our skin from all those UV rays (as Sheryl Crow once sang, “I’m gonna soak up the sun — got my 45 on so I can rock on”). But don’t get it twisted: We’re definitely not ditching the SPF as we head into fall! Skin protection is crucial year-round, not just in the hotter months.

Traditional sunscreen in liquid form can be sticky and greasy, adding excess oil to our skin. Not ideal when we’re trying to score that sun-kissed glow! The dream would be to apply SPF in the form of makeup so we don’t have to add another step to our beauty routine. Plus, less layers of product leads to more breathable skin. When we saw that Hailey Bieber recommended a setting powder with built-in SPF, we were sold. Just like her hubby Justin Bieber’s latest hit, we want this beauty product to “stay.”

Get the bareMinerals Original Mineral Veil Broad Spectrum SPF 25 for $20! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

“I had so much fun at @bareMinerals Virtual Beauty School Today!” Hailey captioned a recent Instagram post celebrating her partnership with the brand. “@dendoll created this incredible summer look featuring @bareMinerals’ new Mineralist Eye Collection and Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder. I’d love to see you recreate this same look — trust me, it’s easy.” We’ve always been in awe of Bieber’s natural beauty and radiant skin. The model clearly understands her makeup, so we know it’s legit.

Get the bareMinerals Original Mineral Veil Broad Spectrum SPF 25 for $20! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

According to the brand, the bareMinerals Original Mineral Veil Broad Spectrum SPF 25 gives you a flawless finish with added sun protection. In fact, beauty editors have dubbed this product one of the “best setting powders of all time.” With a sheer matte look minus the shine, the setting powder has an airbrushed quality that softens your complexion, minimizes lines and absorbs oils. The loose mineral powder is lightweight so you’ll feel fresh-faced after application. And just in case you were worried about the added SPF, the Skin Cancer Foundation recommends this setting powder as effective broad-spectrum sunscreen.

This dermatologist-tested bareMinerals setting powder extends the wear of foundation so that you don’t have to constantly touch up your makeup throughout the day. After all, an afternoon at the beach or by the pool should be relaxing! As a bonus, the powder’s natural ingredients also soothe and nourish skin. Have some fun in the sun while still protecting your skin with this bareMinerals Original Mineral Veil Finishing Powder Broad Spectrum SPF 25.

See it! Get the bareMinerals Original Mineral Veil Broad Spectrum SPF 25 for $20! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!